What time will FOX’s MasterChef Season 12 Episodes 18 and 19 air? Semi finals, Finale part-1, and more

MasterChef is just a few episodes away from declaring the winner of season 12. Episode 18 of the cooking competition will air on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 8 pm ET on Fox. Followed by finale part-1 at 9 pm ET, featuring special guest Graham Elliot.

In the new episode, the remaining five contestants will battle it out in the kitchen once again in a back-to-back elimination challenge of MasterChef. The winner of the culinary competition will be declared next week by judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich.

The synopsis of the semi-final and finale part-1 reads:

“The Top Five chefs are faced with two separate elimination challenges in the semifinals: a Baked Alaska and one of Chef Ramsay's signature dishes, an intricate lobster tortellini.”

Further adding:

“Then, the chefs who advance to the finals prepare an appetizer and entree in front of a live audience with the support of former MASTERCHEF judge Graham Elliot in the special two-hour Semi Finals/Finale Part 1.”

All about MasterChef Season 12 Episodes 18 and 19

Episodes 18 and 19 of MasterChef season 12 will air back-to-back on Wednesday, featuring the Top 5 chefs - Emily Hallock, Dara Yu, Christian Green, Shanika Patterson and Michael Silverstein - battling it out in the kitchen to move to the grand finale.

It's a do-or-die situation for the remaining five as one minor mistake can send them home. To prove their worth and move a step closer to the coveted title of MasterChef, the contestants have to prepare Baked Alaska followed by lobster tortellini, which is one of Gordon Ramsay’s signature dish.

The dishes might look simple, but they require precision. One wrong ingredient, or the wrong temperature, can ruin the whole dish, thus ending the MasterChef journey of the contestant.

The selected chefs will then move to the semifinal round and prepare a delicious entree and appetizer in front of a live audience. Graham Elliot, a chef, restaurateur, reality television personality and a three-time nominee for the James Beard Award, will be the join the episode as a special guest.

The chefs with the best dish will move forward while the rest will be eliminated from the running.

Quick recap of episode 16 and 17 of MasterChef Season 12

The special two-hour episode, The Wall/Restaurant Takeover – Spago, started with the Top 8 chefs paired together to create a fully plated, Michelin star identical dish by communicating through a wall.

Since Emily won the last challenge, she picked the teams. The final teams for the challenge were: Emily and Michael; Dara and Shanika; Christian and Willie; and Amanda and Derrick.

After taste testing and deliberation, Christian and Willie were named the winners of the challenge due to their dish - Cajun Blackened Pork Chop with Blood Orange White Wine Sauce, Buttery Creamy Potato and Swiss Chard.

While Derrick and Amanda were eliminated from the competition due to their unimpressive Crispy Skin Duck with Moroccan-Style Couscous, Romanesco and Blood Orange Gastrique dish.

The remaining six chefs then moved to the next round where they had to prepare two entrees and two appetizers at Wolfang Puck’s famed Spago restaurant. The chefs were divided into two groups with the winners of the last challenge as the team captains.

Christian’s Red Team included Emily and Dara. Willie’s Blue team included Shanika and Michael. After a few hits and miss, Christian’s Red Team was declared the winner while Willie was sent home.

Tune in on Wednesday on Fox at 8 pm ET to watch the special two-hour episode of MasterChef Season 12.

