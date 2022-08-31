What time will MasterChef Season 12 Episodes 16 and 17 air? Double elimination, release date and more

MasterChef Season 12 Episodes 16 and 17, The Wall and Restaurant Takeover – Spago respectively, will air on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. Tonight's episode will run for two hours till 10 pm ET/PT. This week too, the judges will eliminate two chef contestants from the competition.

As the finale approaches, things are heating up in the MasterChef kitchen. The competition to win the coveted MasterChef title is getting tougher and tougher with every episode.

In episode 16, the chefs will work in pairs and will be judged on their communication skills, as well as their dishes. With the sword of double elimination hanging over them, it remains to be seen who moves forward and who is sent back home.

Meanwhile, in episode 17, the remaining contestants will take over Chef Wolfgang Puck’s famous Californian restaurant to cook dishes that maintain the restaurant's reputation.

All about MasterChef Season 12 Episodes 16 and 17

The synopsis of episode 16, The Wall, reads:

"The Top Eight chefs are paired together and tasked with communicating on opposite sides of a wall to create identical dishes with a double elimination on the line."

In the upcoming two-hour block of episodes, judges Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich will join Gordon Ramsay to challenge the remaining 8 contestants to prepare an identical dish with their partners. The catch is that there will be a wall between the partners while they cook the dish.

The contestants have to be very careful and clear in their instructions as one wrong move can hamper their chances of staying in the cooking competition.

At the end of the episode, judges will judge the dish on the basis of taste, presentation and instructions followed. Two contestants with the least impressive dishes will be sent home.

The synopsis of the episode 17, Restaurant Takeover – spago, reads:

"Then, after an elimination, the Top Six must take over Chef Wolfgang Puck’s kitchen at the famous Spago restaurant in Los Angeles, California, and uphold its renowned reputation."

The remaining 6 contestants will then move on to one of the most dreaded challenges of MasterChef, the reasturant takeover. This time, the contestants will be taking over the kitchen of Chef Wolfgang Puck’s Spago restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

The contestants will have to prepare an impressive meal for everyone to seal their place in the finale.

Quick recap of Episodes 14 and 15 of MasterChef

In the last two episodes of MasterChef, Gas Station Gourmet and Winner’s Mystery Box, the top 10 chefs were initially challenged to elevate traditional gas stations and road trip snacks into gourmet dishes.

After the elimination, the remaining chefs were then tasked for a Winner’s Mystery Box challenge from MasterChef 9 winner Gerron Hurt.

At the start of episode 14, Gordon demonstrated how to turn gas station food into a gourmet dish by pairing rice, shallots and some spinach with pretzels and salty snack crusted fish.

Since Derrick won the last challenge, he did not participate in the challenge. The rest of the chefs were given 45 minutes to use their imagination to present some gourmet dishes using at least three gas station ingredients.

After tasting the worst and best dishes of the challenge, the judges picked Christian’s Crusted Corn Chip Snapper with Herb Roasted Potatoes and Gummy-Bear Beer Chili Sauce as the winning dish of the challenge.

Christian won the immunity pin and Shanika won the second immunity pin for her Ranch Tortilla Crusted Snapper with Lemon-Lime Soda Avocado Puree and Lemon-Lime Herb Sauce.

But Brandi’s dish, Spicy Cheese Puff Arepa with Cola Skirt Steak and Fruity Cereal Crema, could not impress the judges and she was sent home.

In the Winner’s Mystery Box Challenge, 7 contestants were given 45 minutes to prepare a hot and spicy dish using the chilis in Gerron Hurt’s mystery box. Emily was declared the winner of episode 15 for her Shrimp Fra Diavolo with Spicy Tomato & Pancetta Pasta with Calabrian Chili Oil.

Meanwhile, Bowen was eliminated from the show as his Seafood Stuffed Pepper with Mofongo Mashed Plantain Cake could not impress the judges.

Tune in on Wednesday on Fox to watch the next double elimination episode on MasterChef at 8 pm ET/PT.

Edited by Somava