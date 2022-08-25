"Wasn’t a real shocker": MasterChef fans not shocked over Brandi's elimination and claim it should've happened weeks ago

MasterChef Season 12 returned for another delicious episode on Wednesday night. This week, the famed reality TV competition series kept up with the current trends and pushed contestants to face off in a unique challenge. The Top 10 chefs entered the kitchen only to be welcomed with a string of famous gas station snacks. They had to choose a minimum of three snacks and elevate it into a gourmet dish.

The two MasterChef contestants with dishes that impressed the judges received an immunity pin and were safe from the next challenge. But the three contestants with the least impressive dishes faced elimination. Brandi was one of the bottom three chefs this week.

Nicholas Hong @nicholashong33 (SPOILER) Brandi getting eliminated from Masterchef wasn’t a real shocker. She simply messed up too many times. I still see Shanika winning it all with Michael/Derrick in 2nd and Dara in 3rd. It will also be between Michael/Derrick for 4th I believe. #MasterChef (SPOILER) Brandi getting eliminated from Masterchef wasn’t a real shocker. She simply messed up too many times. I still see Shanika winning it all with Michael/Derrick in 2nd and Dara in 3rd. It will also be between Michael/Derrick for 4th I believe. #MasterChef

Brandi's spicy cheese puffs arepa didn't impress the judges in MasterChef Season 12

Titled Gas Station Gourmet, in Episode 14 of MasterChef, the contestants battled it out against each other in hopes of making it to the next challenge. From pretzels, potato chips, spicy chips, gummy bears, and other snacks, the contestants brought out their creative side and cooked their dishes to impress the judges.

Brandi revealed that she chose spicy hot cheese puffs, fruity cereal, lemon-lime soda, and cola. When the judges Joe and Aaron asked the MasterChef contestant what she was going to prepare, Brandi shared that she was putting a spin on a Venezuelan dish.

The contestant revealed she would cook a spicy hot corn chip arepa stuffed with seasoned chorizo and skirt steak. Brandi said she would pair it with a passion fruit lemon-lime soda slaw, fruit cereal, and lime zest crema.

Upon hearing about the dish Brandi planned on presenting to the judges, Joe shared that it sounded a little too much. On the other hand, Brandi was confident it would all tie up together in the end. Judge Aaron asked Brandi if she had been to Venezuela. Brandi shared that she had not visited the country but had arepas quite often.

As for the spicy hot cheese puffs, the MasterChef contestant shared that her kids loved them and had them stocked up in bags in her cabinet. Before leaving her table, Joe shared that she had a lot going on and wished her good luck.

Unfortunately, the judges weren't impressed after looking at her completed dish. Ultimately, she found herself in the bottom three alongside Willie and Michael. Willie presented the judges with his Beer-Infused Chicken Pot Pie with Spicy Cheese Puff & Sunflower Seed Crumble. One pot-pie had collapsed, and the judges found it too rich.

Next up was Brandi. She presented the judges with her Spicy Cheese Puff Arepa with Cola Skirt Steak and Fruity Cereal Crema. Aaron shared that the color looked bizarre, and the dish didn't look like it was gourmet level. Above all, the judges couldn't taste the ingredients she chose to highlight.

Finally, it was time for Michael's Chocolate Bar Fondant Cake with Peanut & Potato Chip Crumble, Vanilla Mascarpone Cream, and Pretzel Toffee. Gordon shared that it looked terrible. But the peanut butter crumble matched gourmet standards.

Ultimately, when choosing a contestant to eliminate, the judges sent Brandi home. Gordon Ramsay shared that her concept didn't make sense.

Fans aren't surprised with Brandi's elimination in MasterChef Episode 14

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Brandi's elimination was due for a long time and expected her to get eliminated.

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 Brandi should’ve been gone a couple weeks ago… it’s been past time #MasterChef Brandi should’ve been gone a couple weeks ago… it’s been past time #MasterChef

David Mercado @DavidMe73938129

#Masterchef ‘Micheal may have screwed up, but he at least highlighted his gas station snacks. Brandi simply didn’t get it. Sad to see her leave but it was her time unfortunately. ‘Micheal may have screwed up, but he at least highlighted his gas station snacks. Brandi simply didn’t get it. Sad to see her leave but it was her time unfortunately. #Masterchef

ᵒʷˡᵉᵉᵃˡᵉᶜᵏᶻᵃ 🐂 @owleealeckza Yep I figured it would be Brandi. Didn't highlight gas station snacks. #MasterChef Yep I figured it would be Brandi. Didn't highlight gas station snacks. #MasterChef

Monique @calhoun_monique Brandi needs to go home over Willie. #MasterChef Brandi needs to go home over Willie. #MasterChef

S @GlitterNGold64 at least Willie’s lowkey LOOK GOOD Brandi’s dish looks terribleat least Willie’s lowkey LOOK GOOD #MasterChef Brandi’s dish looks terrible 😭😭😭😭😭😭 at least Willie’s lowkey LOOK GOOD #MasterChef

Sonia Thompson @purrfectlady76 #MasterChef .I thought Brandi world be going home. But if Willie doesn't reset he'll be next. I'm pulling for you Willie!! @MASTERCHEFonFOX .I thought Brandi world be going home. But if Willie doesn't reset he'll be next. I'm pulling for you Willie!! @MASTERCHEFonFOX #MasterChef

Olive  @Theolivepit04



She’s a very sweet lady. Really gonna miss her. Top 10 is a pretty good thing though. :)



#MasterChef Man…… Brandi’s eliminated :(She’s a very sweet lady. Really gonna miss her. Top 10 is a pretty good thing though. :) Man…… Brandi’s eliminated :(She’s a very sweet lady. Really gonna miss her. Top 10 is a pretty good thing though. :)#MasterChef

MasterChef airs every Wednesday at 8 PM ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

