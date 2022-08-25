"Michael this is tragic": Fans claim the MasterChef star was in trouble after he missed to turn on his oven 

MasterChef Season 12 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, and it was surely appetizing. This week, the contestants battled it out against each other in a one-of-a-kind task they least expected. Although Michael was off to a good start with his unique dish, he was gutted when he realized he hadn't turned his oven on with just nine minutes left on the clock.

Episode 14 of MasterChef, titled Gas Station Gourmet, showcased the contestants' task of elevating gas station snacks to a gourmet dish. With 45 minutes on the clock, the chefs had to use a minimum of three road trip snacks. Not wanting to follow a safe route, Michael decided to bake a molten choco lava cake. Sadly, his over-confidence led him to a disaster.

Michael's choco lava cake put him in the bottom three this week in MasterChef Season 12

Michael revealed that although it was a risky choice, he decided to bake a choco lava cake in less than 34 minutes. The MasterChef contestant told Gordon Ramsay it would have a chocolate fondant liquid center. The three snacks he used in his dish were pretzels, potato chips, and peanut crumble.

The Masterchef contestant told Ramsay that he wanted the immunity pin back. But little did he know that his over-confidence would be his downfall. With 25 minutes left, Michael still hadn't put his cake in the oven. When he finally put his cake in the oven, he didn't check to see if it was switched on or not.

Ramsay shared that this was Michael's biggest risk in the competition so far. Joe shared that he'd be impressed if the contestant could pull it off.

During his confessional, Michael shared,

"We are halfway through and this is not going well. I'm getting in my own way. I'm getting nervous. Is it dumb to do a dessert in 45 minutes? Probably. I think I just completely screwed up."

After putting his lava cake in the oven late, Michael finally took it out with nine minutes remaining. Sadly, the cake was completely raw and unbaked. It was then that he noticed his oven was off.

During his confessional, Michael shared that this was entirely on him. He turned up his oven to 500 degrees to cook the cake. Undoubtedly, Michael found himself in the bottom three.

Although Michael did make it to the bottom three, he was saved and advanced to the next round. Gordon Ramsay shared that his saving grace was that his dish highlighted the gas station ingredients.

MasterChef airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

