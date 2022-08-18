"Saw it coming": Why are MasterChef fans not shocked by Fred's elimination in Episode 13? 

MasterChef Season 12 surprised its viewers with a double episode this week. While the famed reality TV competition series had fans hooked to their screens for two hours this week, the show also featured two eliminations. Gabriel was eliminated at the end of part 1 of the double episode. Fans were shocked and upset with his elimination. In part 2 of the episode, Fred was eliminated.

Although fans were gutted to witness Fred's elimination, many claimed they saw it coming. Episode 13 of MasterChef Season 12 featured the contestants battling against each other for a chance to win immunity and advance to the Top 10.

#MasterChef Fred’s eliminated. Saw it coming, but ouch. Gonna miss him in future episodes. Fred’s eliminated. Saw it coming, but ouch. Gonna miss him in future episodes.#MasterChef

After the tag-team challenge that aired as part 1 of the double episode, Shanika and Bowen won immunity with their impressive dishes. The remaining nine cooks had to battle it out to join the duo in the Top 10. For their task, the contestants partnered with GrubHub to elevate a traditional take-out dish into a gourmet meal.

With elimination on the line, the contestants aimed to give their best. Each chef was given a different take-out dish they had to transform. Sadly, it was Fred's unlucky day as it cost him his place in the competition.

Fred presented the judges with the least impressive dish, which got him eliminated in MasterChef Episode 13

Fred received spaghetti and meatballs as his traditional take-out dish. The MasterChef contestant wanted to elevate it to another level and decided to present the judges with meat dumplings in a deconstructed sauce.

Apart from the stress of the challenge, the MasterChef contestants didn't have much time on the clock. They had only 45 minutes to present the judges with their complete dish. After being in the bottom two in the previous episode and escaping elimination, Fred had a lot to prove.

As time whittled down, he became stressed as his dish was all about the last-minute details. It turned out that the MasterChef contestant was struggling with his meatballs. Although Gordon Ramsay tried to warn him against it, Fred was confident in what he was doing.

The MasterChef judge told Aaron and Joe that Fred's dish could go either way based on how it tasted. He shared that he could join the top 3 or the bottom 2. Shanika and Bowen witnessed Fred struggle with his noodles. Bowen felt terrible for his co-contestant and offered him some tips on how he could improve his dish, but Fred was not ready to listen or consider anything.

Without a doubt, Fred found himself in the bottom two. He presented the judges with his Italian Meatball Potstickers with charred Tomato Relish and Parmesan Crisp. Just by looking at it, Gordon Ramsay shared that it looked dry, and Joe added that it was wrong on many levels. Aaron told Fred that his dish lacked seasoning. Ultimately, according to the MasterChef judges, his dish didn't taste good.

After much deliberation, the judges decided it was Fred's time to head home. He was eliminated and placed 11th in the famed reality TV competition series.

MasterChef @MASTERCHEFonFOX #MasterChef Dry is not a word you want to hear from @GordonRamsay Dry is not a word you want to hear from @GordonRamsay. 😬 #MasterChef https://t.co/D8IcavFQXW

Fans who witnessed the elimination shared that they expected Fred to go home. Fred's cause of elimination didn't shock fans because he didn't consider any of the tips offered to him.

Fans expected Fred to get eliminated on MasterChef

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they saw it coming. Many also added that although they were gutted and would miss him, they expected him to get eliminated. Some fans said that Fred should've listened to Bowen.

Andy the Awesome @andyawe14 It's time for Fred to go home. He's been in the bottom like 5 times. Bowen was trying to help him and he just completely ignored him. He's had enough chances #MasterChef It's time for Fred to go home. He's been in the bottom like 5 times. Bowen was trying to help him and he just completely ignored him. He's had enough chances #MasterChef

Fred should have listened to Chef Bowen ... Fred should have listened to Chef Bowen ... #MasterChef Fred should have listened to Chef Bowen ... https://t.co/7KvkR0NrH6

Andy the Awesome @andyawe14 Bowen is literally Chinese and trying to tell Fred how to make these potstickers. Fred wants to argue like he hasn't been consistently in the bottom all season #MasterChef Bowen is literally Chinese and trying to tell Fred how to make these potstickers. Fred wants to argue like he hasn't been consistently in the bottom all season #MasterChef https://t.co/X8BQ9U9Lhi

azziar29 @azziar29 #MasterChef Ugh another tough elimination. Gutted for Fred but he overthought that dish. He’s so nice though Ugh another tough elimination. Gutted for Fred but he overthought that dish. He’s so nice though😭 #MasterChef

Expected Fred to go home, still sad to see him leave though. Expected Fred to go home, still sad to see him leave though. #MasterChef Expected Fred to go home, still sad to see him leave though.

Jeff Harris @JeffHarris7 @MASTERCHEFonFOX Alas, poor Fred. I had a feeling that he was the one who would be leaving tonight. He does seem like a terrific sport! #MasterChef Alas, poor Fred. I had a feeling that he was the one who would be leaving tonight. He does seem like a terrific sport! #MasterChef @MASTERCHEFonFOX https://t.co/k6CDFGe8uo

lєαh @flutzafana Both dishes were confusing but Fred should leave cause objectively he’s the worst chef #masterchef Both dishes were confusing but Fred should leave cause objectively he’s the worst chef #masterchef

MasterChef airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

