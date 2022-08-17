What time will MasterChef Season 12 Episode 12 air on FOX? Release date, challenge and more

In the upcoming episode 12 of MasterChef Season 12, the top 12 chefs will be tested not only on their culinary expertise but also on their teamwork and creativity.

The synopsis of the all-new episode 12, titled The Grubhub challenge, which will air at 8/7c on FOX on August 17, 2022, reads:

"The top 12 chefs are challenged to a tag-team cook-off as they approach the halfway point in the competition. They’re tasked with choosing a partner and cooking three menu items from Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-starred restaurants, taking turns against the clock."

It further said:

"Next, in order to secure a spot in the top 10, the remaining chefs partner with GrubHub to elevate a traditional take-out dish into a gourmet concoction."

All about MasterChef Season 12 Episode 12

In the upcoming two-hour episode of MasterChef, 12 contestants will be challenged for the team cook-off to seal their spot in the final 10. All the contestants will not only be judged based on their culinary skills but also their creative thinking and teamwork skills.

"Someone of every season" will come to MasterChef Kitchen in the new episode to witness the ultimate cook-off and support the contestants. They should make "no mistakes" if they want to reach the Top 10.

Gordon Ramsey, Aaron Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich will judge the dishes and announce the cook-off's winner at the show's end. Viewers might also witness a double elimination in the latest episode.

The competition will only get tough hereafter as the 12 contestants are inching closer to the grand finale. In the new season, All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons have returned once again to the cooking competition to win back the title of MasterChef.

For the first time, the show has called some talented cooks from past competitions, including two "Junior Edition" cooks, who are now competing as adults, to reclaim the title.

Quick recap of MasterChef Season 12 Episode 11

In the last episode of Winners Mystery Box – Christine Ha, Season 3 Champion, Christine Ha was the special guest on the show. On the show, she challenged 13 contestants to create a Michelin-starred Vietnamese dish by using all 11 ingredients in the mystery box in 60 minutes.

Once the time was up, the judges tasted the Top 3 dishes along with Christine Ha. First up was Michael, whose Vietnamese Beef Short Rib Stew with Crispy Crab, Pork & Mushroom Rolls impressed the judges.

Christian's Vegetable & Beef Pho with Roasted Okra was the next dish, which also impressed Christine Ha, who found the broth "delicious."

The last dish that the judges tasted was Dara's Rice Porridge with Seared Duck Breast and Sautéed Morning Glory & Mung Beans. As per the judges, the dish was impeccable. Gordon even said:

“If anyone thinks that you’re the youngest and the underdog, they need to think again.”

Ultimately, Michael was declared the winner of the Mystery Box challenge. He also won the immunity pin for episode 12.

Bri's Pan Seared Salmon with a Fish Sauce Caramel Glaze, Stir-Fried Noodles and Coconut-Lime Sauce, Brandi's Vietnamese Sticky Pork Belly with Serrano Chili Noodles and Pickled Carrots, and Daikon and Emily's Lemongrass Pork Salad with Marinated Vegetables and Shrimp Dusted Crispy Rice Chip were the bottom three dishes that the judges tasted.

In the end, Bri, the 27-year-old from Dallas, was eliminated from the competition.

Tune in on Wednesday to watch the cook-off on the all-new episode of MasterChef season 12.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das