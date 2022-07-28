"Way to go, Dara": Fans thrilled as youngest MasterChef contestant this season wins immunity pin in Episode 9

MasterChef Season 12 returned to Fox for an all-new episode on Wednesday night. The chefs were in for a unique challenge that tested their baking skills this week. The top 15 contestants had to choose one dish from an array of complex desserts. One contestant who would nail their dessert would win immunity.

This week, the season's youngest contestant, Dara Yu, wowed the judges with the dessert she chose and won the immunity pin. Fans were equally thrilled after witnessing her win the challenge this week.

Episode 9 of MasterChef Season 12, titled Bake to Win, featured the contestants battling it out for a chance to make it to the next round. After winning the immunity pin last week, Christian had a huge advantage. Apart from escaping elimination, he also got to choose the order in which the contestants picked their desserts.

Dara was the seventh contestant to choose her dessert, and she chose a Berry Chiffon Cake. The MasterChef contestant was excited to showcase her baking skills, which she revealed was her comfort zone. But she was a little stressed because a few weeks ago when she tried baking, it took a wrong turn, and she landed in the bottom three.

Hence, this week was more of a redemption round for her, as she wanted to prove herself to the judges again. Although her cake was four layers high and a little complicated, she was confident she would ace it. Dara is now the youngest contestant this season on MasterChef. Shayne was younger than her, but he, unfortunately, got eliminated last week.

Her confidence paid off as Dara's chiffon cake looked perfect and very close to the dessert that was presented to her. She replicated her dish better than her fellow co-contestants. This landed her a spot in the top 3.

Dara presented the judges with her Berry Chiffon Cake with Blueberry Swiss Buttercream. In fact, visually, it looked a little better than the cake she had to replicate. But, the MasterChef contestant was initially worried about whether or not the layers were even. However, later, judge Gordon Ramsay sliced the cake to reveal the perfect layers.

After tasting the cake, Ramsay called it airy, light, and delicious. Judge Aaron exclaimed her cake was unreal. Joe added that Dara's cake was perfect. Joining Dara in the Top 3 were Amanda and Michael. After a quick deliberation, the judges decided that Dara was the winner of this week's challenge.

Not only did she win the challenge, but she also gained immunity from next week's elimination. Fans who watched the episode took to social media and added that they were thrilled to see Dara win.

Fans ecstatic about Dara's win in MasterChef Season 12, Episode 9

Taking to Twitter, fans congratulated Dara on her win. A few other fans added that they knew the MasterChef contestant would win the challenge this week. Others shared that her cake looked identical to the one she chose to replicate.

Olive  @Theolivepit04



Congrats to Michael, Amanda, and Dara for being in the top 3! 🦀

#MasterChef Welp, Tommy got eliminated. Honestly, I saw it coming. Bri and Shelly has better step it up next time.Congrats to Michael, Amanda, and Dara for being in the top 3! 🦀 Welp, Tommy got eliminated. Honestly, I saw it coming. Bri and Shelly has better step it up next time. 👀Congrats to Michael, Amanda, and Dara for being in the top 3! 🦀#MasterChef

Jeff Harris @JeffHarris7 #MasterChef DARA!!!! Dara is the official winner of tonight's immunity pin! How does it feel to not only be in the Top 14 but to be automatically safe next week, too?! :D @MASTERCHEFonFOX DARA!!!! Dara is the official winner of tonight's immunity pin! How does it feel to not only be in the Top 14 but to be automatically safe next week, too?! :D @MASTERCHEFonFOX #MasterChef https://t.co/CJS65y2O74

Chelle @ChelleJey The immunity pin goes to Dara. Congratulations Dara! #MasterChef The immunity pin goes to Dara. Congratulations Dara! #MasterChef

Brunette Bombshell @HannahKCarson24 Yes go Dara! I knew she was going to get the immunity pin. #Masterchef Yes go Dara! I knew she was going to get the immunity pin. #Masterchef

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 #MasterChef Yay Dara got the immunity pin Yay Dara got the immunity pin 👏 #MasterChef

MasterChef airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far