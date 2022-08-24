What time will MasterChef Season 12 Episodes 14 and 15 air? Gas station snacks, Winner’s mystery box challenge, and more

MasterChef brought back 20 All-Star cooks instead of home cooks this year and through the weeks, viewers have seen many familiar faces go home. The competition just crossed the halfway mark as the Top 10 were announced last week. This week, two more chefs will bid goodbyes.

MasterChef usually airs one episode weekly, but this time around, viewers will get two back-to-back episodes. Episode 14, titled Gas Station Gourmet/Winner's Mystery Box, is a double episode, and episode 15, titled Tag Team, will air on August 24 and August 25 respectively at 8 pm ET on Fox.

The show has been a reality TV sensation since its revival and has had multiple spin-offs such as the Junior and Australian editions. The franchise has kept viewers on the edge of their seats with rising intensity and this week will be no different.

All about MasterChef Season 12’s upcoming episodes

Tensions are high this week in the MasterChef kitchen as two chefs go home and the Top eight are announced. Episode 14, Gas Station Gourmet/Winner’s Mystery Box will challenge the contestants to turn road trip snacks into elevated dishes. The contestants will have to bring the heat as they face another Winner’s Mystery Box challenge during which, they’ll have to create spice-packed dishes.

The tricky part about cooking with peppers is making sure the dish is balanced. Peppers can easily overpower any dish and the contestants will have to ensure that their dishes are not only packed with heat but also contain incredible flavors to save themselves from elimination.

The synopsis of the episode read:

“The Top 10 chefs are tasked with elevating traditional gas station and road trip snacks into gourmet dishes. Then, the Top Nine chefs are faced with another Winner's Mystery Box challenge, this time from "MasterChef" Season Nine winner Gerron Hurt. With no more immunity pins up for grabs, each contestant must create a dish that packs heat using an assortment of chilis and peppers.”

In episode 15, the chefs will have to pick a partner and cook against the clock. Nothing comes easy in the reality TV show kitchen as, during this challenge, the teams will have to create three dishes from Gordan Ramsay’s Michelin-star restaurants. If anyone can handle that kind of pressure, it’s the all-stars who have cooked in this high-pressure kitchen before.

By the end of this week, the show will have its Top 8 chefs who will be a step closer to the trophy.

What happened previously in the kitchen?

Last week’s double episode titled, Tag Team; GrubHub Challenge, saw Fred and Willie at the bottom. The judges said that Fred’s Italian meatball potstickers with charred tomato relish and parmesan crisp had zero seasoning. While Gordon found the dish to be dry, Joe said that it was “wrong on so many levels.”

Gordon further added:

“It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t taste good.”

The judges thought that Willie’s chicken and rice meatballs with apricot and plum sauce and charred vegetables tasted like the contestant had deep-fried Chinese leftovers and said that “instead of elevating it, he sunk it.”

The contestant that went home last week was 26-year-old Fred and said that despite going home, he was "happy to have been a part of the show."

