What time will The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 2 air? Release date, guest judge, trailer, and more details explored

Fox's The Masked Singer is all set to return with an all-new episode on Wednesday night. Episode 2 will be released on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8 pm ET. The famed reality TV competition series features anonymous celebrities dressed up in extravagant costumes who sing and battle it out to make it till the end unmasked.

After a successful season premiere last week where two celebrities were unmasked, The Masked Singer will return with episode 2, where two new masked celebrities will be introduced to viewers. Season 8 of the series is also the first time viewers get to witness multiple unmaskings in one episode, and a new format as well.

With little to no time left for episode 2 of The Masked Singer Season 8 to premiere, let's dive into what you can expect from the upcoming episode.

What can viewers expect from episode 2 of The Masked Singer?

In a sneak peek shared by The Masked Clips on YouTube, viewers will get to see the Panther perform his rendition of Feeling Good. Apart from that, the series also took to their official Instagram profile and shared a reel of the Panther dancing behind the scenes.

The in-video caption on the reel read,

“They call it Panther swagger. Deal with it.”

The official synopsis for the episode reads,

"Blue Man Group, jugglers and more visit the show to welcome two new celebrity singers for their first performances of the season; two new characters enter the game and two are unmasked."

When the famed reality TV competition series returns on Wednesday night, two new masked celebrities will be joining episode 1 winner the Harp. They are none other than the Panther and the Pi-Rat.

Apart from the introduction of the two new masked celebrities, viewers will also get to witness the unmasking of the Hummingbird, who was eliminated alongside the Knight and the Hedgehog last week when the series premiered.

The episode will also introduce a new guest judge.

Who is the guest judge who will be appearing on the panel this week?

Prior to the episode, The Masked Singer took to social media to announce that Season 3 runner-up, Donny Osmond, who was under the peacock mask, will be appearing on the show. Donny will be joining regular judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as guest judge on Wednesday.

Donny Osmond is a famed American singer, dancer, actor, and television host. Over the span of his career, he has earned a number of top 10 hits and gold albums.

Who are the costumes competing in Season 8?

Here is the list of the costumes that are still in the race to win the title alongside the Harp, Panther and Pi-Rat.

Scarecrow Avocado Bride Venus Fly Trap Sir Bugaboo Walrus Mummies Maize Robo Girl Fortune Teller Snowstorm Beetle Mermaid Milkshake Lambs

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on Fox. If viewers do not have cable, they can either watch the show on the Fox app or on FUBO TV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

