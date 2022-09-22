"Yep, it is Eric Idle": The Masked Singer season 8 fans claim they knew Monty Python's star was Hedgehog

The Masked Singer season 8 premiered on Wednesday night, September 21, 2022. This time around, the famed reality TV competition series returned with a new format. In the earlier format, one masked contestant would be unmasked at the end of each episode.

But this season, out of the four masked contestants who perform every episode, only one will advance to the next round, leaving the remaining three to be unmasked. The four masked celebrities who performed this week were Harp, Hedgehog, Hummingbird and Knight.

After an impeccable battle, the one masked contestant who walked away victorious was the Harp. Sadly, this meant the end of the road for Hedgehog, Knight and Hummingbird. The Masked Singer host unmasked the celebrities one by one.

When it was Hedgehog's turn, fans were surprised to see that their guess was right and it was none other than Monty Python actor Eric Idle. Many took to social media to share that they had already predicted that Idle would be the one under the Hedgehog's mask.

Fan predictions prove right as Eric Idle is revealed from under the Hedgehog's mask in The Masked Singer

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that judge Robin was right with his guess. Some added that they too had predicted it was Eric and hence their guess turned out to be right as well.

Allie 💋 @FallenAngel1508

Always look on the bright side of life..🤗

#TheMaskedSinger OMG William Shatner & Eric Idle on Masked Singer..what a way to start season 8🤩!!!Always look on the bright side of life..🤗 OMG William Shatner & Eric Idle on Masked Singer..what a way to start season 8🤩!!! 🎶Always look on the bright side of life..🤗❤️🎶#TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/EqZerNxlSt

Dan Stabb @DanStabb I figured out Eric Idle five seconds into the clue package. I’ve peaked 20 minutes into the season. #TheMaskedSinger I figured out Eric Idle five seconds into the clue package. I’ve peaked 20 minutes into the season. #TheMaskedSinger

Linda J. Lane @LindaLaneAuthor #maskedsinger When Eric Idle was mentioned it clicked. Been a huge Monty Python fan since my teen years and if anyone has been on the Figment ride at Epcot, I'm obsessed with Figment. So I very much know his voice. #TheMaskedSinger When Eric Idle was mentioned it clicked. Been a huge Monty Python fan since my teen years and if anyone has been on the Figment ride at Epcot, I'm obsessed with Figment. So I very much know his voice. #TheMaskedSinger #maskedsinger

Joseph Neil Smalley @joetalksstuff Second one to take it off is Hedgehog. Robin got it right. It's Monty Python cast member Eric Idle. #TheMaskedSinger Second one to take it off is Hedgehog. Robin got it right. It's Monty Python cast member Eric Idle. #TheMaskedSinger

American Idol Fan @krummy09 2 for 2 so far #TheMaskedSinger Most of twitter guessed Eric Idle & William Shatner 2 for 2 so far #TheMaskedSinger Most of twitter guessed Eric Idle & William Shatner

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 I knew it, And I was right, Eric idle was the hedgehog #TheMaskedSinger I knew it, And I was right, Eric idle was the hedgehog #TheMaskedSinger.

Here are the clues that gave Hedgehog away in The Masked Singer

In his audio clue, the Hedgehog shared that it was special for him to be on The Masked Singer stage and added that it wasn't his first big premiere. Continuing, he said:

"Some say this show is mad, [but] this is probably one of the more normal things that I've ever done."

The Hedgehog then revealed that he has appeared naked in Playboy and is part of one of the biggest groups that has sold out the Hollywood Bowl and Sydney Opera House. The Masked Singer celebrity also added that he was at the Olympics.

The Hedgehog further revealed that he had a list of celebrity fans including Jimmy Fallon, Bradley Cooper, Kate Beckinsale, Tina Fey, and Elon Musk. His next clue was that he was here on The Masked Singer to sing just like he did once with "the Queen."

For his visual clue that ran in the background, viewers caught an eye of a python, a Club Hedgehog sign, a knight, a beer, an acoustic guitar, a parrot that exploded and a dancer that was dressed like Queen Elizabeth II.

Taking to the stage, the Hedgehog then performed his rendition of Love Me Do by the Beatles. For his onstage clue, he told host Nick Cannon that he had won a Tony and a Grammy award.

When it came to guessing who was under the mask, Robin Thicke predicted that it was Eric Idle. Jenny McCarthy speculated that it could be John Cleese, Nicole Scherzinger shared that she thought it was Bill Nighy, and Ken Jeong went with his usual comedic guess and claimed that it was Elton John.

Ultimately, when unmasked, the Hedgehog was revealed to be none other than Eric Idle, making Robin the only one who guessed it right.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

