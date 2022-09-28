Create

Who is Hummingbird from The Masked Singer? Fans think Chris Kirkpatrick is the celebrity behind the costume

The Hummingbird from The Masked Singer (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)
Season 8 of The Masked Singer recently premiered on Fox and its show's second episode is set to release on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8 pm ET.

Thanks to the change in its format, this season has fans and viewers hooked even more. Unlike previous seasons of The Masked Singer where one celebrity was unmasked every week, this time, there will be multiple eliminations every episode.

During the season premiere, the Harp, Hedgehog, Knight and Hummingbird took to the stage to perform their hearts out.

Only one masked celebrity moved on to the second episode and it was the Harp. After they received the least number of votes, the other three celebrities were eliminated and only Hedgehog and Knight were unmasked. When the series returns on Wednesday, it will kick things off with the unmasking of the Hummingbird.

With almost no time for the second episode of The Masked Singer to air, fans have taken to social media to share their opinions on who might be under the mask. Based on the clues that were given to viewers and judges, fans predict that the celebrity under the Hummingbird mask is NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick.

Here's everything you need to know about why fans predict Kirkpatrick is the Hummingbird on The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer fans claim to be "100% sure" that Chris Kirkpatrick is the Hummingbird

Fans took to Twitter to state that they are 100% sure that it was Chris Kirkpatrick who is under the Hummingbird costume. Several shared that the clues were an easy give away and others claimed that his voice and build were also a factor that helped him come to the decision.

I feel like such an idiot. 😩 Others are saying Hummingbird is Chris from *N SYNC, and now I can totally hear it. PLUS, I just got his answer to the question about the golden trophy room- “out of this world” and “silver but not second place” is the MTV VMA! 🤦🏻‍♀️ #TheMaskedSinger
I watched .3 seconds of The Hummingbird on #TheMaskedSinger and knew it was Chris Kirkpatrick. I hope he sticks around for awhile. https://t.co/o2ai6taGN3
Chris Kirkpatrick thought he was sooo sneaky with his clues, but I figured them out easily because I’m way too big of a Chris fan lmao. I’ve got zero doubt that he’s the #HummingbirdMask.#hummingbird #maskedsingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger #maskedsinger
The Hummingbird is 100% Chris Kirkpatrick. No question. #TheMaskedSinger
CHRIS IS THE HUMMINGBIRD DON'T TEST ME ON NSYNC. #TheMaskedSinger
Dude it was obvious Chris is the hummingbird! I’m dead 💀 I suspected right away from the Shaq clue it was someone from NSYNC . It’s lame only one goes through to the next round, he deserves to stay longer! 😡 #TheMaskedSinger #maskedsingerFOX
Omg guys I am excited & happy that I 70% sure that The Hummingbird is #ChrisKirkpatrick on #TheMaskedSinger because it sounds just like him,the built & how he stands looks like him,it showed 71 the year that Chris was born,the cowboy hat because him & his family live in
Chris Kirkpatrick of N*Sync is the #hummingbird on #themaskedsinger Can't convince me otherwise. Just wanted proof that I knew it this fast!
@JessyKrupa I think so, too. It just sounds like his voice. Glad someone else thinks so, too!
Chris will be the second memner of NSYNC to do the show.. #themaskedsinger
I have a feeling #HummingbirdMask is Chris Kirkpatrick. His voice is so recognizable. LOL#TheMaskedSinger
Watching the first episode of #themaskedsinger My Guesses So Far The Harp: Amber Riley Hedgehog: Eric Idle HummingBird: Tom Brady, Chris Kirkpatrick, Peyton Manning The Knight: William Shatner

These are the clues that led fans to believe that the Hummingbird was NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick

During his monolog in the clue package before he performed, the Hummingbird said that he was excited to kick-off the new season as he knows a few things about being in a competition. He even hinted that it was in his DNA and continued to say that he got his start with Shaquille O'Neal's help and "formed a patriotic team that felt like family.

The Hummingbird added that his career was a revelation but that he was only a human who was scared to sing on stage. There was also a cowboy hat and a blue-colored cleat with no laces. The clue package also showed viewers a scoreboard with the score 71-00. The final visual clue was a man wearing two ring pops performing an action like a conductor would in an orchestra.

After his performance, the Hummingbird shared an onstage clue as well where he said that "special awards are out of this world." He added that although the awards are silver, not golden, they don't mean second place.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET, only on Fox. Viewers can check their local listings for more information.

