Who is Hummingbird from The Masked Singer? Fans think Chris Kirkpatrick is the celebrity behind the costume

Season 8 of The Masked Singer recently premiered on Fox and its show's second episode is set to release on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8 pm ET.
Thanks to the change in its format, this season has fans and viewers hooked even more. Unlike previous seasons of The Masked Singer where one celebrity was unmasked every week, this time, there will be multiple eliminations every episode.
During the season premiere, the Harp, Hedgehog, Knight and Hummingbird took to the stage to perform their hearts out.
Only one masked celebrity moved on to the second episode and it was the Harp. After they received the least number of votes, the other three celebrities were eliminated and only Hedgehog and Knight were unmasked. When the series returns on Wednesday, it will kick things off with the unmasking of the Hummingbird.
With almost no time for the second episode of The Masked Singer to air, fans have taken to social media to share their opinions on who might be under the mask. Based on the clues that were given to viewers and judges, fans predict that the celebrity under the Hummingbird mask is NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick.
Here's everything you need to know about why fans predict Kirkpatrick is the Hummingbird on The Masked Singer.
The Masked Singer fans claim to be "100% sure" that Chris Kirkpatrick is the Hummingbird
Fans took to Twitter to state that they are 100% sure that it was Chris Kirkpatrick who is under the Hummingbird costume. Several shared that the clues were an easy give away and others claimed that his voice and build were also a factor that helped him come to the decision.
These are the clues that led fans to believe that the Hummingbird was NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick
During his monolog in the clue package before he performed, the Hummingbird said that he was excited to kick-off the new season as he knows a few things about being in a competition. He even hinted that it was in his DNA and continued to say that he got his start with Shaquille O'Neal's help and "formed a patriotic team that felt like family.
The Hummingbird added that his career was a revelation but that he was only a human who was scared to sing on stage. There was also a cowboy hat and a blue-colored cleat with no laces. The clue package also showed viewers a scoreboard with the score 71-00. The final visual clue was a man wearing two ring pops performing an action like a conductor would in an orchestra.
After his performance, the Hummingbird shared an onstage clue as well where he said that "special awards are out of this world." He added that although the awards are silver, not golden, they don't mean second place.
The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET, only on Fox. Viewers can check their local listings for more information.