Why has Shaquille O’Neal picked his Uncle Roy for Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 Episode 7? The reason, air date, and more

Secret Celebrity Renovation is back with another episode this Friday, September 9 at 8 pm ET on CBS. The upcoming episode will take the audience to Orlando with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal as he shows his uncle Roy how much his guidance and love have meant to him over the years.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Legendary NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal returns to Orlando, where his NBA career began, to give his selfless Uncle Roy a supersized home makeover. While renovations are underway, Shaq takes a break to visit the local Boys and Girls Club where he has some mega surprises for the kids."

Secret Celebrity Renovation gives celebrities an opportunity to give back to those who have played a vital part in their journey to fame and for the 7-foot-1-inch tall basketball player, it’s his uncle Roy as he is one of the most selfless people that O’Neal has come across in his family.

All about Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 Episode 7

Secret Celebrity Renovation’s upcoming episode will bring the legendary sportsman together with his family as he presents a token of appreciation to his mother’s brother, his uncle Roy.

In a sneak peek of the episode, the Secret Celebrity Renovation team consisting of Nischelle Turner, Sabrina Soto, and Rob Mariano took a look around at the home they're renovating. Joining the team are O’Neal and his mother Lucille, ahead of the renovation.

In the sneak peek, Rob Mariano said,

"You know. with Shaq on this project, it might be the first renovation I’ve ever done, without even needing a ladder."

Sabrina Soto, the interior designer, asked the celebrity’s mother about her vision of the place. Lucille tells her that she wants people to feel welcome when they come in. In her confessional, Sabrina said:

"I can just tell by looking at all the photos that this family is filled with love."

In a conversation with USA TODAY in May 2022, Shaquille O’Neil spoke about the upcoming episode and why he chose his uncle as the recipient of the renovation. The basketball player told USA TODAY that when he told Roy about the renovation, he politely declined. O’Neal had to involve his mother in the conversation and convince her younger sibling to agree. Shaq said:

"When I asked him at first, he said no. I had to get my mom, the oldest sibling. She talked to him and made him do it."

In the interview, Shaquille said that while he is a very “gifting family guy” and his uncle has never asked for anything from him, “not money for a flight or a business deal, nothing.” He further said:

"If I call him and say ‘Uncle Roy, I’ve got a million, do you want $100,000?’ He’ll always say, No, you work hard for that."

When asked if there will be tears during the Secret Celebrity Renovation reveal, Shaq said:

"We were not allowed to share emotions by shedding tears growing up. We share emotions just by giving a hug and saying, "Thank you."

As for the show, the basketball Hall of Famer said that the show is different than most renovation shows as in other shows, "when he sees the reveal, that’s not a renovation." He added that:

"I don't know if there's a word above luxury, but that's exactly what this renovation is. Like his stove, refrigerator and wood trimmings, I don't have those in any of my mansions. This was something else."

Celebrities who have already appeared on Secret Celebrity Renovation include TV personality Kandi Burruss, actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, actress Annaleigh Ashford, Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen, singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, and actor Billy Gardell. The show will air on CBS and will also be available on Paramount+.

