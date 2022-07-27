Who is Utkarsh Ambudkar? Free Guy actor is all set to appear in CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2

Secret Celebrity Renovation is set to premiere on CBS Network on July 29, at 8 pm ET.

The show is about being able to give back to those who have played a major role in celebrities' lives by being a source of constant support as they climbed the ladder of success.

In the new season of Secret Celebrity Renovation, Nischelle Turner, along with Sabrina Soto and Rob Mariano, will help celebrities surprise someone they adore with a secret celebrity renovation of their homes.

Free Guy actor Utkarsh Ambudkar is one of the many celebrities appearing this season.

Secret Celebrity Renovation, meet Utkarsh Ambudkar

38-year-old Utkarsh Ambudkar is an American actor and musician of Indian descent with a degree in Fine Arts from the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

The Secret Celebrity Renovation star started acting at the age of seven and has starred in about 15 films. He began his career by acting in comedies such as Pitch Perfect, starring Anna Kendrick, and is known for his performances in popular productions like Blindspotting and Brittany Runs a Marathon.

He has also appeared on the small screen in shows such as Showtime's House of Lies that aired from 2012 to 2016. Ambudkar has been a part of other notable productions such as The Mindy Project, Laggies, Million Dollar Arm, and Freaks of Nature.

Ambudkar has, in the past, worked with the rapper Ice Cube and has contributed musically to Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.

The Secret Celebrity Renovation star worked on MTV Desi as a Video Jockey and made his debut on the silver screen with Rocket Science in 2007.

The actor was nominated for the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Actor for his role in Animals Out of Paper in 2009.

Utkarsh Ambudkar's music career

The actor and singer has a verified account on Spotify and has recently released his latest single Regrets.

He has released a total of six albums till date and has been signed by Step Up World and Gold Tusk Music in the past. His albums include Petty, Vanity, The Misfits EP, Self Respect, Bang Bang, and Members Only.

Utkarsh Ambudkar received a lot of appreciation for his freestyle rap at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in 2020. He set the stage on fire with Freestyle Love Supreme, an improv-rap troupe started by Lin-Manuel Miranda with Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale.

In the first two episodes of Secret Celebrity Renovation featuring Billy Gardell and Debbie Gibson, viewers can witness the celebrities giving back to their loved ones. Synopsis of episode one said:

"In an emotional tribute, Billy takes home improvement contractor "Boston Rob" Mariano to his late father's neighborhood bar, where Rob surprises Billy with a special dedication in honor of his dad."

Other celebrities appearing this season include Shaquille O'Neal, Nathan Chen, Kandi Burruss as well as Nicole Scherzinger, Annaleigh Ashford, Devin Booker, and Aaron Donald.

