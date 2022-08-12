How will Nathan Chen give back to his community in Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 Episode 3? Release date and more

Episode 3 of Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 will air on CBS on Friday, August 12 at 8 pm ET. The episode will also be available on Paramount+ after the television premiere.

Nathan Chen, an Olympic gold medalist in ice skating, will be featured in the episode. Nathan will gift his hometown, Salt Lake City, a new skater lounge and a changing room in its sports complex. He will also be seen skating with Boston Rob and playing ice hockey.

What to expect from Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 Episode 3?

This week's episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation will feature Nathan, along with Rob Mariano and Sabrina Soto, giving a makeover to the Salt Lake City Sports Complex, which includes adding a new figure skating lounge area and changing room for the young trainees. It is extremely special for the Olympian as he learned to skate in the building with the help of his mother.

Chen will also share his journey of being a skater. Nathan's mother will share details about how she trained Nathan by acting as a private coach when she could not afford a professional teacher. The mother-son duo further shares their financial troubles as American immigrants.

The episode description reads,

"Olympic gold medallist ice skater Nathan Chen gifts his hometown's Salt Lake City Sports Complex a brand-new figure skater lounge area and changing room; Nathan surprises the community that impacted his life by dedicating the renovation to them."

Nathan and Mariano will skate and play hockey together. Chen further shares in a promo that he played hockey as a child after being influenced by his brothers.

Speaking about the Secret Celebrity Renovation renovations, Nathan said in a promo,

"More than highlighting me, at this point in time it's about seeing all of the people, highlighting all of the people that have helped me. I am hoping that the episode is able to show that and kind of just really emphasize all the people that have helped me along my way."

Secret Celebrity Renovation cast member Mariano believes that Nathan decided to "do something special for his community" in honor of his mother and his connection to the community.

More about Nathan Chen

Born in Salt Lake City, Nathan is a 23-year-old figure skater. He started skating at three and used his sister's skates while learning the sport. Nathan participated in his first skating competition at four but qualified for the U.S. Junior Nationals in 2007. He won the national novice title at the 2010 U.S. Championships, becoming the youngest person to do so.

He is famous for his quadruple jumps and the Quad King. Notably, he earned fame when he performed eight different quadruple jumps at the 2018 World Championships. He is currently the first Asian-American man to win an Olympic medal in Single Skating.

He is a three-time world champion and Grand Prix final champion. He has won ten Grand Prix medals and recently won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Secret Celebrity Renovation airs on CBS every Friday at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the episodes online on Discovery +. Season 2 of the show is being hosted by Nishchelle Turner. Sabrina Soto and Rob Mariano are responsible for executing the renovations on the show.

