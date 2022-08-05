Who is Heather Moore? Debbie Gibson surprises BFF with a ranch-style home makeover in Secret Celebrity Renovation Episode 2

Musician Debbie Gibson is all set to surprise her BFF, Heather Moore, with a ranch-style home makeover on the second episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation, which will air on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Heather Moore is a childhood friend and manager of Debbie Gibson. The two have been friends for over two decades and have been with each other through thick and thin.

Now on Secret Celebrity Renovation, Gibson is renovating her friend's house with the help of Survivor legend "Boston" Rob Mariano as the home improvement contractor and interior designer Sabrina Soto.

About Heather Moore who gets a home makeover in Secret Celebrity Renovation

In the upcoming episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation, singer Debbie Gibson will go all out to renovate the home of her best friend of 25 years, Heather Moore. The episode description reads:

“Multi-platinum selling pop icon Debbie Gibson returns to Long Island, N.Y. to surprise her longtime friend and manager, Heather Moore, with a ranch-style home renovation. Debbie’s time in Long Island becomes an emotional journey, as she visits many of the people and places from her childhood that helped shape her into the person she is today.”

Heather Moore is the founder of Dg2 Artist Management in New York, who has worked as an associate manager for GMI Entertainment / Gibson Productions from 1995 to 2003.

She then worked at The Learning Annex as the VP of Marketing for 10 years before founding her organization in January 2012, where she “manage people, projects and expectations. Not necessarily in that order,” as per her LinkedIn profile.

She became friends with Gibson after the latter's mom “entrusted her with the reigns.” During their time of friendship, Moore has been Gibson’s support system. She has “been sister, therapist, business leader, and creative partner” while playing the role of “wife, mother, daughter, friend.”

Moore has been with Gibson even during her darkest days, which is why the singer calls her BFF her "spiritual family."

Now on Secret Celebrity Renovation, emotions will run high once again as Gibson surprises her long-time friend with a renovation. In the preview clip, Gibson is ecstatic while hammering down the kitchen counter to open up the space and give a new layout to her friend's house.

After watching the renovation with her family, Moore is left speechless and hugs her friend.

Debbie Gibson also visits her childhood home on Secret Celebrity Renovation

In the upcoming episode, the 51-year-old Electric Youth artist will also revisit her childhood home on Long Island with host Nischelle Turner. The duo “called the current owners to see if we could stop by.”

While touring each space and room of the house, Gibson remembers what it used to be. When revisiting her old bedroom, she says with happiness:

"This is so crazy. There would always be kids on the weekend honking their horns and blasting my music – and yelling 'we love you Debbie Gibson,' right out that window! I'd be, like, peering out."

Secret Celebrity Renovation is a series “which gives celebrities in sports, music, and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success.”

Season 2 of the show will also feature various celebrities including Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar, Tony® Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, NBA All-Star Devin Booker, GRAMMY® Award winner and reality TV personality Kandi Burruss, and GRAMMY® nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger, among others.

Tune in on Friday on CBS to see how Gibson surprises her pal Moore on Secret Celebrity Renovation.

