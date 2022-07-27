What is Debbie Gibson’s net worth? Secret Celebrity Renovation star’s fortune explored ahead of Season 2 premiere

Season 2 of Secret Celebrity Renovation is set to premiere on July 29 with nine celebrities who will surprise their loved ones with a fantastic home renovation. One of these celebrities is the multi-talented Debbie Gibson, a record producer, singer-songwriter, actor, film score composer, and businessperson. With a net worth of $2 million, Debbie became popular in the 1980s for being a teen starlet.

Nischelle Turner will host the new season of Secret Celebrity Renovation. Moreover, celebrities will receive help with home renovations from interior designer Sabrina Soto and home improvement contractor and television personality Rob Mariano.

Secret Celebrity Renovation's Debbie Gibson climbed the Billboard Pop Charts at 16

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on August 31, 1970, Debbie studied piano under acclaimed classical pianist Morton Estrin. Gradually, she started writing her own songs along with producing them. Moreover, she immediately came into the limelight when an executive at Atlantic Records heard her song Only in My Dreams. This self-penned song got her on the Billboard Pop Charts at the age of 16.

After recording it with The Atlantic, her song also appeared on Top 40 Radio and peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 Chart. Following it, Gibson became a widely acclaimed singer with her five top ten hit singles: Foolish Beat, Only in My Dreams, Shake Your Love, Out of the Blue, and Lost in Your Eyes, along with nine studio albums.

In fact, she also sang the national anthem for Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series in the 1980s.

Apart from her singing career, the Secret Celebrity Renovation star also explored her talent in independent films and television networks such as Broadway and Grease. Moreover, she also has many theatrical credits, appearing in films like Funny Girl, Beauty and the Beast, Gypsy, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Cinderella, Chicago, Cabaret, Company, and The King and I.

Furthermore, the singer has also participated in reality shows; American Juniors, The Celebrity Apprentice, Dancing with the Stars, Hallmark's Wedding of Dreams, and Summer of Dreams. Additionally, Debbie also appeared as a judge on Nickelodeon's America's Most Musical Family in 2019 and 2020.

The singer also bought a home in Los Angeles by paying $1.275 million in 2005. However, she defaulted on the payments due to which she sold the house for $900,000 in 2009.

In 1993, Gibson got engaged to entrepreneur Jonathan Kanterman. However, the couple called off their relationship in 2007. Furthermore, in 2008, she started dating doctor Rutledge Taylor, who had a significant impact on her life. Taylor helped her relentlessly when she was diagnosed with Lyme in 2013.

She kept her disease hidden from the world for a year, during which she was trolled for having a skeleton-like body. However, in 2014, she finally spoke up about her battle with Lyme on her blog, revealing the immense help and support she was receiving from her boyfriend.

Secret Celebrity Renovation is produced by Juma Entertainment with Robert Horowitz, while Brady Connell and Peter DeVita are the executive producers.

Viewers can watch the premiere episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation on July 29, on CBS at 8 pm ET.

