Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2: Meet NBA player Devin Booker from the CBS show

Secret Celebrity Renovation season 2 will premiere on July 29 with stars ready to surprise their loved ones with a spectacular home renovation. Amongst the nine celebrities, one is Devin Booker, an NBA star from Michigan. Moreover, he was the first player in the history of the NBA to debut at the age of 18.

Along with Devin Booker, there are seven other celebrities who belong to different career paths. All of them will receive help from interior designer Sabrina Soto and home improvement contractor, and television personality Rob Mariano. Moreover, the new season of Secret Celebrity Renovation is hosted by Nischelle Turner.

Devin Booker from Secret Celebrity Renovation was greatly influenced by his father

Born on October 30, 1996, in Michigan, Devin Booker was primarily influenced by his father. His father was a brilliant young NBA player who also went on a tour for the Continental Basketball Association. Moreover, Devin used to visit his father during his summer holidays because his parents did not marry each other after his birth. It was from his father that Devin acquired a player’s lifestyle.

Furthermore, the NBA star went to Grandville High School, where his father was hired as an assistant coach. In high school, Devin played and improved consistently and caught everyone’s attention. Over the years, his father contacted many NBA officials interested in admitting him.

Later, he went to the University of Kentucky in 2013 and continued to play basketball at the college level. The Secret Celebrity Renovation star played against many acclaimed college teams like The University of Pikeville, Montana State, and Texas–Arlington.

His impressive performance at the college level earned him a place at Phoenix Suns as the 13th overall pick in 2015. Moreover, he decided to let go of the remaining years of college and follow his NBA dream.

Booker proved his mettle when he scored more than 15 points in his first seven Summer League games. After playing amazingly against teams like Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Suns, he gave his career’s best performance to date when he scored 34 points against Miami Heat.

In the first season of his career, he became the fourth-youngest NBA player to score 1,000 points with an average of 13.8 points per game. Furthermore, in two historic matches against Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs, he became the youngest player in the history of the NBA to score 39 points in two consecutive games. Also, in 2016, he landed the fourth position in the running to win the “Rookie of the Year” award. However, he was honored by being included in the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

In February 2017, Devin’s career graph significantly kept rising when he became the youngest player in the history of the NBA to score at least 20 points in 16 consecutive games after scoring 31 points against the Milwaukee Bucks. Moreover, by March 2018, he was the third-youngest player in the history of the NBA to reach 4,000 career points.

Regarding his personal life, many tabloids claim that he had many affairs during his college days.

Viewers can watch the premiere episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation season 2 on July 29 at 8 pm ET on CBS.

