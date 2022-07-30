Rob Mariano commemorates Billy Gardell's dad, leaving the Secret Celebrity Renovation star emotional in Episode 1

CBS' Secret Celebrity Renovation premiered on Friday night with a brand new episode. Billy Gardell kicked off Season 2 by surprising his best friend Joe O'Connell's mum Marianne O'Connell with a secret renovation. Little did the Bob Hearts Abishola star know he was in for a little surprise himself.

In the episode, “Boston Rob” Mariano, the resident contractor for Season 2 of Secret Celebrity Renovation, surprised Billy with the sweetest, most unexpected gesture when he honored Billy's father at his favorite bar in Pittsburgh.

This week, Billy returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh, where his best friend's mother lives. While the renovation was in full swing, Rob decided to pay a little visit to Billy's favorite local bar, Rocco's. Billy shared that Rocco's Tavern is a neighborhood institution.

Although the Secret Celebrity Renovation star was excited to take Rob around where he grew up, he wasn't expecting to be surprised with what Rob had already planned ahead.

Rob surprised Billy by honoring his father at his favorite place in Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 Episode 1

During his confessional, Billy shared that his dad's friend Rocco owned the bar and that he loved him to death. A family-run bar for over 75 years, Rocco's was very much the neighborhood gathering joint. He went on to say that his father used to frequent the bar often and even had his own chair there.

Auggie, who now runs the bar, shared that no one was allowed to sit in the Secret Celebrity Renovation star's dad's seat. Billy also mentioned that that Auggie had a special place in his heart because he was dear friends with his father, who is now no more.

Taking a walk down memory lane, Billy got emotional as he revealed that after his father's passing, Auggie put out a picture of him at the bar and everybody came in and celebrated him.

Upon hearing what Billy had to say about his dad and the bar, Rob shared that he had contacted Auggie previously and had set up a little surprise in his honor:

"This is something that we wanted to do to commemorate your dad and all the time he spent here."

He went on to reveal a golden plaque that read "This seat is dedicated to William 'Corky' Gardell, a loyal friend and patron." Rob shared that it would be placed permanently where his father's seat was.

Billy didn't expect this surprise and was completely taken aback. He couldn't control his emotions and choked up before telling Rob that he was a good man and thanked him for the kind gesture.

During his confessional, Billy shared:

"That really touched me. They broke me in half with that. I started crying. He'll always have a spot here."

Here's more information on what happened this week in Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 Episode 1

Back at the renovation, the team decided to extend Marianne's porch into a three-season room where she could hang out with her family and watch the football game. Sabrina also decided to revamp the backyard and add a barbeque spot with a new table.

The crew further refurbished Marianne's bedroom and made it fit for a queen. They brightened the room and added textured wallpaper along with some pictures that she loved.

Secret Celebrity Renovation airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

