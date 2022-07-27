Who is Nathan Chen? Olympic champion is all set to appear in CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2

Secret Celebrity Renovation is set to return with season 2 on CBS on July 29, 2022, with nine well-known faces. These celebrities will surprise their loved ones with a secret, all-expenses-paid home renovation.

Viewers can watch the surprised faces as loved ones witness their brand new interiors on CBS and Paramount+.

Amongst these nine celebrities is the 2022 Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen. Nathan Chen has been named champion 3 years in a row.

Secret Celebrity Renovation is returning with Nischelle Turner as host. Joining her will be celebrity interior designer Sabrina Soto and Survivor alum Rob Mariano.

Secret Celebrity Renovation's Nathan Chen is a six-time U.S. national champion

Secret Celebrity Renovation celebrity guest Nathan Chen is a three-time world champion in figure skating and is also a six-time U.S. national champion. He won gold consecutively at the annual U.S. Figure Skating Championships, starting from 2017.

During Olympics 2022, the 23-year-old athlete finished ahead of Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno, and ended with a world record score of 333.60 which led him to gold.

The figure staker, coached by Rafael Arutunian and choreographed by three-time Olympic ice dancer Shae-Lynn Bourne, also brought home the gold in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

He also made Olympic history by winning a gold medal in the men's figure skating event, which made him the first male American skater to win gold since Evan Lysacek (2010) and the seventh all-time.

The victory was even more meaningful as for the first time in history, an Asian-American figure skater to earn an Olympic gold medal in single skating.

Nathan Chen's role model is Michelle Kwan, a two-time Olympic medalist and five-time world champion figure skater.

In an interview with time.com, she said:

"It won’t be long before we hear athletes say they looked up to Nathan Chen. He’ll inspire generations of skaters to come who will hear his Olympic story and learn that nothing is impossible."

He was named to Time magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022. In 2017, he was also named one of the Next Generation Leaders by Time magazine.

Secret Celebrity Renovation's Nathan Chen is one of five first-generation American children born to Chinese parents living in Utah. When Chen was 3 years old, he put on skates for the first time ever, however the odds of him making it to the big leagues were slim.

Despite financial restrictions, Chen's mother, Hetty Wang, did not let him give up on his dreams. Even though they did not have access to resources to acquire proper training, she stepped up and became his coach to give him an opportunity to compete.

The Secret Celebrity Renovation star's book One Jump at a Time, published by HarperCollins, will go on sale in November 2022.

The synopsis of the book said:

"Pulling back the curtain on the figure skating world and the Olympics, Chen reveals what it was really like at the Beijing Games and competing on the US team in the same city his parents had left—and his grandmother still lived. Poignant and unfiltered, told in his own words, One Jump at a Time is the story of one extraordinary young man—and a testament to the love of a family and the power of persistence, grit, and passion."

The memoir tells a tale of hard work, dedication, sacrifice, and family. It will talk about the mental toll of Nathan Chen's disappointment at the 2018 Olympics and how he overcame obstacles and came to be known as the Quad King after the 2022 Olympics, held in Beijing.

The Olympic gold medalist is also the 2017 Four Continents champion, a three-time Grand Prix Final champion (2017, 2018, 2019), and a ten-time Grand Prix medalist (8 golds, 1 silver, 1 bronze). Chen was also part of the U.S. Olympic team that won the bronze medal in the 2018 team event and the silver medal in the 2022 team event.

Nathan Chen decides to give back to society

Nathan Chen will appear on Secret Celebrity Renovation season 2 where the 2022 Olympic gold medalist and Utah native will give back to his community.

The CBS show Secret Celebrity Renovation gives celebrities a chance to give a surprise renovation to someone important in their lives who has helped them through their journey of success.

While Chen's mother and entire family have played a huge part in his journey, he couldn't pick one person and decided to help renovate the sports complex and the ice ring where he grew up training.

He said:

"The more people that come through this facility, the more happy it makes me. Just because I spent so much time here and I know how much joy figure skating can bring to people."

Viewers can watch Secret Celebrity Renovation season 2 on CBS at 7 pm The series will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

