Big Brother Season 24: What time will Episode 5 air on CBS?

After a pretty exciting episode on Thursday, Big Brother is back with even more twists and turns.

The worldwide-famous show will air its fifth episode of Season 24 on CBS on July 17 at 8 pm ET. The episode will be available on CBS' network website and Paramount+ the day after the television premiere. Fans can also watch the live feed of the house by buying a $4.99 or $9.99 monthly subscription of Paramount+.

After Paloma's exit from the show last week due to personal reasons, the Big Brother house currently has 15 contestants who are competing for prize money of $750,000. The episode description reads,

"The head of household nominates two fellow houseguests for possible eviction."

After seven contestants won the race for HOH last week, fans will learn who becomes the head and which two houseguests will be nominated for eviction in the upcoming episode. The contestants who reached the second part of the HOH race last week are Michael, Taylor, Joseph, Ameerah, Jasmine, Kyle, and Monte.

What happened on Big Brother last week?

Last week on Big Brother, host Julie hinted that “an unexpected turn of events” had changed the ongoing game in the house. Paloma tried to console an anxious Taylor, who had previously been nominated as the replacement, but Taylor felt that she was not on her side since she was talking as if Taylor would definitely be evicted from the house.

Taylor tried to save herself by trying to find out why she had become the target for eviction. She soon spoke to Monte where she realized that this was an issue of male vs. female alliance. She tried to talk to Paloma who said that she would rather sleep than listen to her.

Alyssa tried to win over the guys and asked Monte, Kyle and Pooch to support her and join her Paloma and Ameerah for a new alliance. The six believed that they were in a very tight group but dropped Pooch because he talked too much. They decided to add Michael to their alliance.

Brittany decided to form an alliance with Pooch and left some girls after saying that they had previously called Pooch a threat. Pooch unexpectedly told Ameerah everything which made her question the strength of the 'Girls Girls Alliance'. She tried to get Brittany to talk about her targets indirectly but she immediately understood that Pooch had told her everything.

Kaitlyn Bannon @BannonKaitlyn One's mental health should take precedence over anything Big Brother might offer, and I do wish Paloma the best and hope she gets well. However, I can't forgive her for her behavior towards Taylor, who was almost doomed tonight largely thanks to Paloma's bullying. #BB24 One's mental health should take precedence over anything Big Brother might offer, and I do wish Paloma the best and hope she gets well. However, I can't forgive her for her behavior towards Taylor, who was almost doomed tonight largely thanks to Paloma's bullying. #BB24

Paloma was facing anxiety issues and was sleeping only two hours every day. Other houseguests were concerned about her mental health. She went to the Diary Room and left the show.

Host Julie later on revealed that Brittany had won the challenge and was saved from the Backstage Twist, which never took place. Alyssa, Brittany, Taylor and Terrance were announced safe.

The HOH challenge took place where the contestants competed in races against each other to reach the next round of the competition. The following teams competed against each other:

Pooch and Michael

Taylor and Alyssa

Joseph and Indy

Ameerah and Brittany

Jasmine and Terrance

Kyle and Turner

Monte and Nicole

Jasmine won the race but got injured. Other winners of the race were Michael, Taylor, Joseph, Ameerah, Kyle and Monte.

Big Brother airs on CBS weekly on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday. New episodes of the popular TV show air on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET, while they air at 9 pm ET on Thursdays.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far