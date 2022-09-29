"I KNOW that voice": The Masked Singer fans claim they predicted that Jeff Dunham was behind the PiRat costume 

Fox's The Masked Singer Season 8 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, September 28, 2022. This week, the series featured an epic triple reveal where three celebrities were unmasked. One among them was the PiRat, who walked the plank after he lost against the Panther and the Harp.

Episode 2 of The Masked Singer, titled Vegas Night, featured jaw-dropping performances by masked celebrities. Unfortunately, thanks to the new format of the famed reality TV series, only one singer advanced to the next round. With several unmaskings in one episode, fans had to step up their guessing game, and that's exactly what they did when it came to the PiRat.

♥Rose♥ @CreatureRoseMIW #TheMaskedSinger YOU CANT TELL ME THATS NOT JEFF DUNHAM! I have watched all of his shows! I KNOW that voice!!! YOU CANT TELL ME THATS NOT JEFF DUNHAM! I have watched all of his shows! I KNOW that voice!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 #TheMaskedSinger

After losing against Harp and Panther in the first round, the PiRat was unmasked. The only panelist who guessed it right was guest judge Donny Osmond, who was The Masked Singer Season 1 runner-up. The PiRat revealed himself to be none other than famed comedian Jeff Dunham.

Apart from Donny, fans on social media also shared that they guessed it was Jeff behind the PiRat's mask. Read on to learn more about why fans were confident with their guess on The Masked Singer.

Fans claim they identified Jeff Dunham through his voice on The Masked Singer, Season 8, Episode 2

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they knew it was Jeff Dunham based on his voice and the clues given before his performance.

CandiTubbs @candi_tubbs #TheMaskedSinger pi rat has got to be Jeff Dunham. #TheMaskedSinger pi rat has got to be Jeff Dunham. https://t.co/ovA8Ecic26

Nicole Moore @thenicolemoore Glad I changed my guess BEFORE he was unmasked!!!! @jeffdunham !!!!! Jeff Fricken Dunham!!! He made a gesture during the clue that gave it away!!!! #TheMaskedSinger Glad I changed my guess BEFORE he was unmasked!!!! @jeffdunham!!!!! Jeff Fricken Dunham!!! He made a gesture during the clue that gave it away!!!! #TheMaskedSinger

JudahHead 🫧 @horrortega i guessed jeff dunham before the panel i feel smart #TheMaskedSinger i guessed jeff dunham before the panel i feel smart #TheMaskedSinger

Here are PiRat's clues that helped fans predict that it was Jeff Dunham under the mask

Opening up during his clue package, the PiRat revealed,

"When I was 8 years old, I wasn't very popular, but I had a unique way of making my own friends and we always got a laugh."

He added that he and his friends set out to accomplish the impossible dream, which was a career in Hollywood. Adding to that, the PiRat shared that his family thought he had talent, but everyone else thought otherwise.

The Masked Singer contestant added that he has performed in Vegas but not as a leading act. For his visual clues, viewers got a glimpse of a puppet and a Hollywood sign, and the phrase "dinner for dummies" served on a plate. The words "Late Laugh" also appeared.

For his performance, the PiRat sang his rendition of Crocodile Rock by Elton John. His on-stage clue after his performance was a visual one. The PiRat told the panelists,

"I like to think that I have something special to share with the world and you're getting a little taste of it tonight."

After his clues, all five panelists came up with different guesses. However, the only one who got it right was Donny Osmond.

The other two unmaskings that happened this week were the Hummingbird, who was revealed to be Chirs Kirkpatrick from NSYNC, and the Panther, who turned out to be Montell Jordan.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET, only on Fox. Viewers can check their local listings for more information.

