"Way to go": The Masked Singer fans laud Ken Jeong after he guessed that the Fortune Teller was Daymond John

Fox's The Masked Singer Season 8 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, October 5, 2022 and it was nothing short of entertaining. Panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy returned to their seats to figure out who the celebrity under the mask was. Surprisingly, it turned out to be a good week for panelist Ken Jeong.

Ken, who is usually the one panelist to make the wrong hilarious guesses as to who might be under the costume, finally got his first right guess of the season. The Masked Singer panelist usually made the audience and other panelists go "No Ken", made them say, "Go Ken" this week after he figured out who the Fortune Teller was.

The theme for this week was TV Night and the two new costumes who performed were the Mummies and Fortune Teller. They battled alongside two-time reigning queen, the Harp. Ultimately, the Harp emerged as the winner and entered the semi-finals. This left the Mummies and Fortune Teller to be unmasked.

The Mummies turned out to be the cast members from the Brady Bunch and Nicole got it right. But when it came to the Fortune Teller, the panelists found it hard to figure out exactly who it was. But Ken was able to analyze the clues and guessed correctly.

He predicted that the Fortune Teller would be Shark Tank star Daymond John, and when unmasked, it was revealed to be him. This left host Nick Cannon, the other panelists and audience shocked. Nick shared that Ken finally got one right.

Fans who witnessed The Masked Singer panelist predict one of the toughest unmaskings so far this season took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans praise Ken Jeong after he figured out that the Fortune Teller was Daymond John in The Masked Singer Season 8, Episode 3

Taking to Twitter, fans cheered and congratulated Ken Jeong on his guess. Some also added that although they doubted him at first, they were glad that he was right with his prediction.

Brunette Bombshell @HannahKCarson24 I can't believe it was Daymond John. When Ken guessed him I was like Daymond John wouldn't do the Masked Singer but sure enough it was him #TheMaskedSinger I can't believe it was Daymond John. When Ken guessed him I was like Daymond John wouldn't do the Masked Singer but sure enough it was him #TheMaskedSinger

Brooke Parker @gramfurn Fortune Teller IS Daymond John! And Ken got it right (I think he has before as well)! And thought about Ken's ABC sitcom "Dr. Ken"! #TheMaskedSinger Fortune Teller IS Daymond John! And Ken got it right (I think he has before as well)! And thought about Ken's ABC sitcom "Dr. Ken"! #TheMaskedSinger

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Loved #TheMaskedSinger it was good Ken got an answer right this season Loved #TheMaskedSinger it was good Ken got an answer right this season

Joseph Neil Smalley @joetalksstuff Harp is the Queen again and she makes it to the semifinals. That means Fortune Teller has to take it off. It's FUBU founder Daymond John. Here's the shocker. Ken got it right! #TheMaskedSinger Harp is the Queen again and she makes it to the semifinals. That means Fortune Teller has to take it off. It's FUBU founder Daymond John. Here's the shocker. Ken got it right! #TheMaskedSinger

Adam Powell @adamp5104 I find it funny that Nick says that this was the first time Ken has ever gotten something right, he's been right on this show before lol #TheMaskedSinger I find it funny that Nick says that this was the first time Ken has ever gotten something right, he's been right on this show before lol #TheMaskedSinger

Here are the Fortune Teller's clues that helped Ken Jeong get it right

For his clue package, the Fortune Teller revealed that he grew up in Queens, New York. He also mentioned that he had dreams of making it big in the music industry. Since he wasn't good at singing, he tried to become the best dancer.

During his clue package, he also revealed that with the help of his mother, he found a unique way to make it big. He also revealed that he soon became wanted in music videos and also appeared in Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

For his performance, the Fortune Teller performed his rendition of The Jeffersons' Movin’ on Up. After being unmasked, Daymond shared that it was an honor to be on the famed reality TV competition series.

Jenny McCarthy asked Nick if he knew that it was Daymond under the costume. The Masked Singer host shared that at first he was thrown off and couldn't figure out who it exactly was. But when he saw the Fortune Teller walk, he claimed that he knew it was Daymond under the mask.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET, only on Fox. Viewers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes