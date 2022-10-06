"Didn’t expect that": The Masked Singer fans shocked as celebrities behind Mummies costume turn out to be The Brady Bunch cast

Fox's The Masked Singer returned for an all-new entertaining episode on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. For the first time since season 8 premiered, viewers were left stunned by the unmasking as they failed to guess who the celebrities under the masks were.

This week, we were introduced to two new masked celebrities, the Mummies and Fortune Teller. They battled it out against each other alongside the two-time reigning queen, the Harp. Ultimately, the first to be eliminated after receiving the lowest number of votes from the audience were the Mummies.

Usually, fans are the first to predict who the celebrity under the mask would be, and most of the time, they end up getting it right. But this week, not many were able to figure out who exactly the celebrities were under the Mummies costume.

The only judges who got it right were Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, who piggybacked on the former's guess because he couldn't find a better guess himself.

When it came to the moment of unmasking, the Mummies revealed themselves to be none other than the famous trio from The Brady Bunch. Fans who witnessed the unmasking were shocked to find out that it was Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland.

Upon witnessing the unwrapping of the mummies, fans took to social media to share how they got their guesses wrong and couldn't figure out who the Mummies were.

A few fans shared that their guesses were wrong because they predicted that the Mummies were the Lawrence brothers.

Clues that led to Nicole's correct prediction

The Mummies were the first to perform this week on The Masked Singer. The theme of this week was TV night. As such, the Mummies performed their rendition of The Monkees theme song. Although they had nice voices and harmonies, by no means were they professionals.

In their clue package that was played prior to their performance, the Mummies shared that viewers had watched them grow up. Alongside that was a picture of The Masked Singer's former contestant, the Fox, who turned out to be Wayne Brady. They also revealed that they had been off the grid for some time while displaying a picture of movie tickets.

The clue package then showcased a magazine that said teen idol. After performing, for their onstage clue, 90210 star Tori Spelling walked on stage to reveal the clue. It read:

"Blended Berry Brothers smoothie packets."

One Mummy shared that it was good for the soul, while another revealed that it was a refreshing classic. When it came to guessing who it might be under the mask, the panelists were stumped.

Nicole guessed that it was The Brady Bunch, Ken Jeong shared that it could be the Lawrence brothers, Jenny McCarthy also guessed that it could be the Brady Brothers but she wasn't sure about it.

Ultimately, Nicole turned out to be right with her guess as it was the Brady brothers under the Mummies mask.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET, only on Fox. Viewers can check their local listings for more information.

