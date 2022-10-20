"This season is killing me": The Masked Singer fans upset with the new format after the Mermaid is eliminated 

Fox's The Masked Singer Season 8 returned for another episode on Wednesday night, October 19, 2022. After the US missed out on last week's episode of the reality TV series due to the postseason baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, the show aired the same episode again.

Episode 4 of The Masked Singer introduced viewers to three new masked celebrities: Maize, Mermaid, and Robo-girl. The three went head-to-head against each other, all in a bid to be the last one standing. Sadly, it was the end of the road for two of the masked contestants. They were none other than the Mermaid and Maize.

mitch1272 (commissions open) @mitch12721

#maskedsinger #TheMaskedSinger You were amazing, Gloria Gaynor. This season is killing me with the "one winner per show" thing. There have been so many greats that only got one performance. I know it's because they have so many contestants, but still... You were amazing, Gloria Gaynor. This season is killing me with the "one winner per show" thing. There have been so many greats that only got one performance. I know it's because they have so many contestants, but still...#maskedsinger #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/gaVE0q4DJn

Fans who witnessed the Mermaid's revelation were shocked when the celebrity under the mask was revealed to be famous singer Gloria Gaynor. This left viewers back home upset. They took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans despise The Masked Singer's new format as it eliminates artists early

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were upset that the Mermaid, who was unmasked and revealed to be famous singer Gloria Gaynor was eliminated. Some also added that they hated the new format, which tended to eliminate artists early. Some were also shocked that the Robo-girl made it to the next round over Gloria Gaynor.

Amber Drummond @LostFairy07 I really don’t like this season’s format. It’s insane that we only get someone like Gloria Gaynor for 1 week. Remember when we suffered through WEEKS of Gronk?! #TheMaskedSinger I really don’t like this season’s format. It’s insane that we only get someone like Gloria Gaynor for 1 week. Remember when we suffered through WEEKS of Gronk?!#TheMaskedSinger

Elroy Mcgillicuddy @moriya2k2 This is Bull. It's obvious they just couldn't keep Gloria Gaynor on the show. #TheMaskedSinger This is Bull. It's obvious they just couldn't keep Gloria Gaynor on the show. #TheMaskedSinger

Here's what happened this week on The Masked Singer Season 8, Episode 4

After missing out on last week's episode, The Masked Singer returned for another episode and reaired what the viewers missed witnessing. This week, Andrew Lloyd joined the panelists as a guest judge as the famed reality TV competition series celebrated the episode titled Andrew Lloyd Webber Night.

This week, after the Harp made it to the semifinals, the Maize, Mermaid, and Robo-girl battled it out against each other to graduate to the next rounds. Dealing with double elimination, the first celebrity to get unmasked was the Maize.

It turned out to be S*x and the City star, Mario Cantone. The Mermaid and Robo-girl headed to a Battle Royale where they both performed different versions of the same song. Ultimately, the panelists decided to crown Robo-girl as the winner, giving her a chance to continue in the competition.

This meant it was the end of the road for the Mermaid. Compared to robo-girl, the Mermaid has always been a favorite. Although fans were upset with the Mermaid's elimination, they were surprised to see that it was Gloria Gaynor.

It was sad to see the award-winner singer get eliminated early in the competition. Previous seasons prompted one masked celebrity to be eliminated every week. This season, the series has taken a new twist and has come up with a different format that is not loved by many because of its rule of double eliminations.

Next week when the series returns, Robo-girl will go against two new singers in a bid to make it to the finals.

The Masked Singer Season 8 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

