Were The Maize and the Mermaid eliminated from The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 4? US airing schedule and more

The Masked Singer fans were in for a shock on Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, when they tuned in to watch the three new masked celebrities perform but instead saw a baseball match on their screens.

If you're wondering why The Masked Singer didn't air this week, it's because of Major League Baseball. Due to a rain delay, the match that was supposed to take place earlier got pushed back by three hours and started only at 7.30 pm, which was just half an hour before the series could air with episode 4.

The Masked Singer @MaskedSingerFOX



We're SO sorry about the delay! The episode is still airing in Canada, so please watch out for spoilers.



We're SO sorry about the delay! The episode is still airing in Canada, so please watch out for spoilers.

We'll let you know when you can watch the episode ASAP.

The postseason game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves was initially supposed to start at 4.35 pm but got pushed back due to the rain. Hence, the telecast of The Masked Singer in the US was affected. Because of this, viewers could not see the new trio of masked celebrities perform on the stage.

Luckily, Canada was unaffected by the baseball game and could watch the show uninterrupted at the usual time.

The Maize and The Mermaid said goodbye in The Masked Singer Season 8, Episode 4

Although the episode didn't air in the US this week, Canada was unaffected by the schedule and was able to watch episode 4 of The Masked Singer. Season 8. Viewers from Canada took to social media and shared spoilers about the two contestants who got eliminated from The Masked Singer this week.

This week, The Masked Singer introduced viewers to three new masked celebrities. They were The Robo Girl, Mermaid, and Maize. Ultimately, only one of the three could move on to the next episode.

While many tried not to give out spoilers about the show, a few fans revealed that the two masked celebrities who received the lowest number of votes and were eliminated were none other than the Maize and Mermaid.

Fans on Twitter also revealed that the celebrity under the Maize's mask was none other than S*x and the City star Mario Cantone. The celebrity disguised as the Mermaid was famed singer Gloria Gaynor.

Kanthony stan @KanthonyThings #TheMaskedSinger All of this over a dumb show? Lmao ok. Mario Cantone got unmasked, robot stayed and the mermaid is Gloria Gaynor All of this over a dumb show? Lmao ok. Mario Cantone got unmasked, robot stayed and the mermaid is Gloria Gaynor ❤️ #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/Mh0xWNOCw7

Kanthony stan @KanthonyThings I had no idea Mario Cantone aka Anthony from Sex and the city could sing?? #TheMaskedSinger I had no idea Mario Cantone aka Anthony from Sex and the city could sing?? #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/AsaDakZXqD

PolyAudio @pedropolyaudio 🏼 The corn on #TheMaskedSinger is Mario Cantone The corn on #TheMaskedSinger is Mario Cantone 💪🏼

Kanthony stan @KanthonyThings #maskedsinger Gloria Gaynor looks amazing??? My god, she’s almost 80!!! Not a wrinkle in sights, i’ve never seen anyone have smoother skin, im impressed #TheMaskedSinger Gloria Gaynor looks amazing??? My god, she’s almost 80!!! Not a wrinkle in sights, i’ve never seen anyone have smoother skin, im impressed #TheMaskedSinger #maskedsinger

Kendall @kendallwhite05 They really voted for some little punk over GLORIA GAYNOR. #TheMaskedSinger They really voted for some little punk over GLORIA GAYNOR. #TheMaskedSinger

★ sagittarius★ @nikola_minik Fox should be shamed of themselves because of this new formate we only got one performance from Gloria gaynor #TheMaskedSinger Fox should be shamed of themselves because of this new formate we only got one performance from Gloria gaynor #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/RgsvtEWrpR

When will The Masked Singer Season 8 air in the US again?

After missing out on the usual time, the series took to Twitter and revealed that episode 4 would air after the baseball game. Sadly, a little later, the series revealed that it would not air this week's episode on Fox. Instead, it will return next week at the same scheduled time with a new episode.

The series will return with episode 5 next Wednesday, October 18, 2022, only on Fox. For viewers eager to watch this week's episode, it will be available tomorrow on Hulu and Fox Now.

Next week when The Masked Singer returns, the Robo Girl will be joined by two new contestants who will compete in a bid to make it to the next round. As of now, the reigning queen, the Harp, is the only masked celebrity to have made it to the semi-finals after winning against other contestants in the previous episodes.

The Masked Singer Season 8 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

