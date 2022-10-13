The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 4: Why did Kim Kardashian call her act to honor grandma MJ “creepy”? 

Hulu's The Kardashians returned for an all-new and exciting episode on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12 pm ET. Kim Kardashian was the highlight of this week's episode as she made a confession about her s*x life with Pete Davidson.

Ahead of her split from the comedian, Kim spilled astonishing facts about her s*x life and didn't hold back regarding the details in episode 4 of The Kardashians. The SKIMS founder also added that it was all thanks to the advice she had received from her grandmother Mary Jo MJ Houghton.

"How creepy": Kim revealed that she and Pete got intimate in front of the fireplace after her grandmother's advice in The Kardashians

The 41-year-old famed reality TV star opened up about her s*x life to her grandmother MJ during this week's episode of The Kardashians. Talking to her grandmother, Kim shared,

"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours. And I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have s*x in front of the fireplace. And so, we had s*x in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

Kim quickly pointed out that she didn't expect her grandmother to inspire that intimate moment between her and her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson. She called it creepy and said,

"How creepy to think about your grandma before you have s*x."

However, her grandmother didn't mind it at all. She joked about it and asked the beauty mogul if the fireplace was in the hotel lobby. Kim shut it down and confirmed it wasn't in the hotel lobby. Her grandmother then replied to Kim's "creepy" statement and shared,

"I know, but I was younger once."

That wasn't the only hot piece of gossip Kim gave her family during this week's episode. The Kardashians star added that she had another piece of information to share with the family. Her mother, Kris Jenner, immediately assumed that the news was about Kim and Pete's engagement. However, the mother of four revealed that Pete was going to space. She added that Jeff Besos was sending him.

Right then, Pete called Kim, and she had put the phone on speaker. He opened up to her about going to space and shared that he couldn't wait to embark on the adventure.

"I am going to space. No (Jeff Bezos is not going with me), which is concerning. I’m making a will now... I can't wait to get the f**k away from everybody. I think I'm gonna stay up there, babe."

Sadly, Pete's dreams of going to space took a downfall in March when the Blue Origin took to social media to reveal that there had been a change in the schedule and that Pete wouldn't be joining them anymore.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday night at 12 am ET only on Hulu. The previous episodes and seasons are also available to watch.

