The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 3: Kim Kardashian reveals Pete Davidson's plans of going to space with Jeff Bezos

The Kardashians Season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. The episode documented the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family as they navigated their personal lives, professional commitments and relationship dynamics. Viewers have been fed quality content, as is expected from the family, for the past two decades.

On tonight's episode of The Kardashians, Kim joined Kendall to Milan for the Prada Fashion Show. While talking to her sister, Kim revealed that Jeff Bezos had invited her now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson to space. Fans were surprised to hear the news and had their own reactions to the same.

After nine months of dating following their appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL), Kim and Pete called it quits in August. The duo broke up due to the challenges of their "long distance dynamic" and "their demanding schedules," which made it "really difficult to maintain a relationship," but clarified that they still have "a lot of love and respect for each other."

Kim talks about Pete's space plan on The Kardashians

On tonight's episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that Pete was planning on going to outer space at the invitation of Jeff Bezos. She shared that the concept of her then boyfriend going into space gave her anxiety and was very scary to think about. Pete was one of the six passengers on the next launch of the billionaire's space travel venture Blue Origin.

Pete Davidson was scheduled to be the third celebrity on a Blue Origin flight. Actor William Shatner and former NFL great and ’Good Morning America' co-host Michael Strahan both took the flight last year. It was, however, soon announced that Pete wouldn't be able to make the flight. No other details were provided.

Fans of The Kardashians took to social media to express their feelings about the news. Check out what they have to say.

Rainbow @7aodicean Jeff Bezos invited Pete to go to space? 🤣 What is this nonsense? #TheKardashians Jeff Bezos invited Pete to go to space? 🤣 What is this nonsense? #TheKardashians

Kimmi @DashDolls831 #TheKardashians think of the looks in space think of the looks in space 😂 #TheKardashians

PopCultureObsessed @bravoist #TheKardashians A core memory was just unlocked, Pete Davidson was supposed to go to space with Jeff Bezos but didn’t A core memory was just unlocked, Pete Davidson was supposed to go to space with Jeff Bezos but didn’t 🚀 #TheKardashians

Michael David @MichaelDavidTV I am on the same page with you @KimKardashian the whole concept of going to space makes me shake with anxiety #TheKardashians I am on the same page with you @KimKardashian the whole concept of going to space makes me shake with anxiety #TheKardashians

The Kardashians star Kim buys a present for Pete while in Milan

The SKIMS founder went shopping while in Milan with sister Kendall Jenner for the Prada Fashion Show. She took her team members and friends Tracy Romulus, Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic along to help her pick a memorable gift for Pete. While doing so, Kim also gave viewers an understanding of her relationship with Pete and the latter's dating history.

Speaking about Pete "dating hot girls," (referring to Pete's previous relationships with Phoebe Dynevor, Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber), Kim said:

"Pete has the best heart. I feel like people they have this like idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he's just the sweetest, most thoughtful person. And I'm here in Milan and thinking about him, so just want to pick up just like a little thoughtful gift."

The Kardashians star took a significant amount of time to pick the present. She initially eyed a pair of multicolored Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. However, she revealed that the comedian wasn't "an Air Force 1 kinda guy." and chose against it. She finally decided on a black and white New York Yankees baseball cap.

Since the split, Kim has made her priorities clear. In an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she was asked as to what kind of man she would see herself with next, the reality star said:

"Absolutely no one. I did say before, maybe I should try and date a doctor or a scientist or something...So, a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors have reached out, I'm just not ready."

The Kardashians Season 2 has been extremely popular amongst viewers as it gives a wholesome picture of the family - the vulnerable, the popular, the dramatic, and the funny among many other aspects. There are many episodes to go for the season and it is set to become even more dramatic.

Catch up on all the drama next week on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu and 3 am ET on Disney+.

