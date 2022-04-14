How many children does Michael Strahan have? All about his family as daughter, Isabella, steals the show on runway debut

Michael Strahan’s daughter, Isabella, recently made her runway modeling debut over the weekend at the Sherri Hill Fashion show.

Strahan also shared a video on Instagram of his daughter’s big day, including pictures of the father-daughter pair at the event and some of Isabella’s runway looks. The caption read:

“Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad#GirlDad”

Strahan’s friends, including former GMA anchor Paula Faris, showed their support in the post's comments section.

Children of Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan was a family man before becoming an NFL star. He tied the knot with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, in January 1992 in Denmark, ten weeks after welcoming their first child, Tanita Strahan, in Germany.

Two years later, Strahan and Hutchins expanded their family and welcomed their second child, Michael Jr., in September 1994. However, the pair separated a few months after their son was born.

Michael Strahan is the father of four children (Image via Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Despite getting separated, the pair have been co-parenting as they now have a cordial relationship. The 50-year-old also wrote in his 2015 autobiography Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide that he and Hutchins will always be family, although they are no longer married.

Strahan met Jean Muggli at a Manhattan skincare salon in 1994, where the latter was working. They married in 1999 and welcomed their twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia Strahan, in 2004.

Muggli filed a domestic violence complaint against Strahan in March 2005 and accused him of hitting her. Strahan denied the allegations and said that he would never physically or psychologically harm any of his loved ones. He accused Muggli of stealing money, stating that she tried to alienate him from his older kids.

The pair’s divorce was finalized in July 2006, and Muggli received a $15.3 million settlement.

Michael Strahan is mostly known for playing with the New York Giants in the NFL for 15 years. Following his retirement, he became a media personality and served as the co-host of Good Morning America and Live! with Kelly and Michael, for which he won two Daytime Emmy Awards.

Edited by Shaheen Banu