Why can't fans in the US watch The Masked Singer season 8  episode 4 at its usual time on Wednesday? Cause explored

Ever since Fox's The Masked Singer first premiered in 2019, it has earned itself a dedicated fan base who religiously watch every season of the famed reality TV competition series.

Season 8 of the series, which premiered earlier this year, was all set to return for a brand-new episode on Wednesday, October 12, as per schedule. However, when viewers in the US tuned in at the usual time, they were surprised to see that the show wasn't airing.

It turns out that the latest episode of The Masked Singer didn't air because of a delay in a Major League Baseball match.

Rain delay disrupts US broadcast of The Masked Singer, viewers in Canada not affected

The Masked Singer Season 8, which usually airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET, didn't air in most parts of the US because of a baseball game. Due to a rain delay, the Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves got pushed back by three hours.

As per CBS Sports, the game finally started at 7:30 pm ET, just half an hour before the airtime of The Masked Singer. Fox was also scheduled to air another game at 8:37 pm ET, as a result of which the programming was changed to accommodate both matches.

The series took to their Twitter page and uploaded a post informing fans that it will air right after the game is done.

Due to this, many parts of the US were unable to watch the show and will have to catch it on Hulu tomorrow. Although most American fans couldn't watch the series, viewers in Canada were able to watch the broadcast undisturbed at the usual time.

Fans who were unable to watch The Masked Singer as per schedule soon took to social media to share their opinions.

"I'm super sad": Fans upset that they had to miss out on the latest episode

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their frustration at missing out on Wednesday night's episode of the famed reality TV series. Many added that they didn't care about the baseball match and wished that the series had aired instead.

Fans also shared that they were upset because they couldn't watch the show and had to wait till it was released on Hulu or re-aired again.

MargieDTCSC @MargieDTCSC

I'm super sad How can i watch #themaskedsinger I'm super sad How can i watch #themaskedsingerI'm super sad

Jessica @ItsMissJesster The episode should have been moved to next week. I hate that im missing it. #TheMaskedSinger The episode should have been moved to next week. I hate that im missing it. #TheMaskedSinger

Jirayus Chulapana 🇹🇭 @OrangeDecemMan MLB should postpone the game and left The Masked Singer shown! Not aired live!! #TheMaskedSinger MLB should postpone the game and left The Masked Singer shown! Not aired live!! #TheMaskedSinger

meagan @meaganm914 This makes me hate baseball even more now 🤬🤬 #TheMaskedSinger This makes me hate baseball even more now 🤬🤬 #TheMaskedSinger

Jirayus Chulapana 🇹🇭 @OrangeDecemMan If MLB is live on either ABC, CBS, NBC or The CW The Masked Singer would have been aired on Fox. #TheMaskedSinger If MLB is live on either ABC, CBS, NBC or The CW The Masked Singer would have been aired on Fox. #TheMaskedSinger

NebraskaMom @NebraskaMom21 I don’t get to watch #themaskedsinger because baseball thinks it’s more important. I don’t get to watch #themaskedsinger because baseball thinks it’s more important. https://t.co/N0YN2BNoEa

Jim Hart @niceguyindayton I'm not staying up all night to watch #TheMaskedSinger . And my DVR will only record baseball tonight. BRILLIANT. I'm not staying up all night to watch #TheMaskedSinger. And my DVR will only record baseball tonight. BRILLIANT.

Many fans in the US also took to social media to urge viewers in Canada not to post spoilers about the episode.

Jirayus Chulapana 🇹🇭 @OrangeDecemMan I don't want to see a spoiler from many Canadian fans who watching The Masked Singer in Canada, but man I'm really screw it if I see those spoiler. #TheMaskedSinger I don't want to see a spoiler from many Canadian fans who watching The Masked Singer in Canada, but man I'm really screw it if I see those spoiler. #TheMaskedSinger

Chris Smith @ChrisSm98811463 Ok Canada should not be able to watch it and tweet about it unfair. #TheMaskedSinger Ok Canada should not be able to watch it and tweet about it unfair.#TheMaskedSinger

Chris Smith @ChrisSm98811463 So Canada can watch it but not people in the United States way to go Fox. #themaskedsinger So Canada can watch it but not people in the United States way to go Fox.#themaskedsinger

_nicolescherzyfan @NScherzingerCAN 🏻 i feel so powerful… i’m like the only one who can watch #TheMaskedSinger right now because i live in canada i feel so powerful… i’m like the only one who can watch #TheMaskedSinger right now because i live in canada 💅🏻

Who were the three new masked celebrities taking over the stage this week?

After last week's episode, three-time reigning queen, the Harp, advanced to the semi-finals after winning against every other masked celebrity. This week, the series introduced viewers to three new contestants who took to center stage to perform their hearts out.

The contestants were the Mermaid, Robo Girl and Maize. The episode also welcomed Andrew Lloyd Webber as a guest judge on the show.

The Masked Singer Season 8 airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes