Why can't fans in the US watch The Masked Singer season 8  episode 4 at its usual time on Wednesday? Cause explored

Ever since Fox's The Masked Singer first premiered in 2019, it has earned itself a dedicated fan base who religiously watch every season of the famed reality TV competition series.
Season 8 of the series, which premiered earlier this year, was all set to return for a brand-new episode on Wednesday, October 12, as per schedule. However, when viewers in the US tuned in at the usual time, they were surprised to see that the show wasn't airing.
It turns out that the latest episode of The Masked Singer didn't air because of a delay in a Major League Baseball match.
Rain delay disrupts US broadcast of The Masked Singer, viewers in Canada not affected
The Masked Singer Season 8, which usually airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET, didn't air in most parts of the US because of a baseball game. Due to a rain delay, the Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves got pushed back by three hours.
As per CBS Sports, the game finally started at 7:30 pm ET, just half an hour before the airtime of The Masked Singer. Fox was also scheduled to air another game at 8:37 pm ET, as a result of which the programming was changed to accommodate both matches.
The series took to their Twitter page and uploaded a post informing fans that it will air right after the game is done.
Due to this, many parts of the US were unable to watch the show and will have to catch it on Hulu tomorrow. Although most American fans couldn't watch the series, viewers in Canada were able to watch the broadcast undisturbed at the usual time.
Fans who were unable to watch The Masked Singer as per schedule soon took to social media to share their opinions.
"I'm super sad": Fans upset that they had to miss out on the latest episode
Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their frustration at missing out on Wednesday night's episode of the famed reality TV series. Many added that they didn't care about the baseball match and wished that the series had aired instead.
Fans also shared that they were upset because they couldn't watch the show and had to wait till it was released on Hulu or re-aired again.
Many fans in the US also took to social media to urge viewers in Canada not to post spoilers about the episode.
Who were the three new masked celebrities taking over the stage this week?
After last week's episode, three-time reigning queen, the Harp, advanced to the semi-finals after winning against every other masked celebrity. This week, the series introduced viewers to three new contestants who took to center stage to perform their hearts out.
The contestants were the Mermaid, Robo Girl and Maize. The episode also welcomed Andrew Lloyd Webber as a guest judge on the show.
The Masked Singer Season 8 airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check your local listings for more information.