"Bob is sorely missed": The Masked Singer fans left emotional after series honors former contestant Bob Saget

Fox's The Masked Singer returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Although the episode was entertaining overall, it featured an emotional moment when the show honored former Season 4 contestant Bob Saget.

The theme for this week's episode of the series was TV Night. It also introduced viewers to two new contestants, the Mummies and the Fortune Teller. They were up against the two-time reigning queen the Harp. The contestants performed heartfelt renditions of some of the iconic TV show theme songs.

There was no dry eye left in the room after The Masked Singer tugged everyone's heartstrings with an emotional performance of Full House's theme song Everywhere You Look. The performance was rendered by the Fortune Teller and the Harp during the Battle Royale.

While the Fortune Teller's performance was similar to the original theme song, the Harp performed an emotional ballad of the same. During her performance, even panelist Ken Jeong got emotional, and the audience also teared up.

While watching the Harp perform her rendition of the Full House theme song, fans were reminded of former Season 4 contestant, the Squiggly Monster, Bob Saget. The famed actor passed away earlier in January 2022, aged 65. Fans took to social media to share that they missed the actor, and one fan took to Twitter to say that "Bob is sorely missed."

Read on to learn more about what fans had to say about the Harp's emotional performance on The Masked Singer.

Fans emotional after The Masked Singer honored late actor Bob Saget in episode 3, season 8

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they missed the Full House actor. Some fans added that they teared up while watching the Harp perform her rendition of the theme song.

Jen Rodrigues @jenannrodrigues Anyone else cried when The Harp (Amber Riley) sang the theme song to full house on #TheMaskedSinger Omg in tears. Also I agree with Ken and that nod to Bob Saget. Anyone else cried when The Harp (Amber Riley) sang the theme song to full house on #TheMaskedSinger Omg in tears. Also I agree with Ken and that nod to Bob Saget.

Jessica @angelofmusic27 #themaskedsinger The Harp and Ken making sob like a baby thinking of our Bob Saget especially with Jodie in the audience. #grabsometissues The Harp and Ken making sob like a baby thinking of our Bob Saget especially with Jodie in the audience. #grabsometissues #themaskedsinger https://t.co/G78xFSTYUI

Jirayus Chulapana 🇹🇭 @OrangeDecemMan



R.I.P. Bob Saget Both Harp and Fortune Teller pay tribute to Bob Saget with Full House theme song.R.I.P. Bob Saget #TheMaskedSinger Both Harp and Fortune Teller pay tribute to Bob Saget with Full House theme song.R.I.P. Bob Saget #TheMaskedSinger

Christopher Weihert @chrisweihert322 Hearing the "Full House" theme on #TheMaskedSinger ... Bob Saget would've loved it. Beautiful tribute to an iconic TV dad. God rest him. Hearing the "Full House" theme on #TheMaskedSinger... Bob Saget would've loved it. Beautiful tribute to an iconic TV dad. God rest him. 😭😭 https://t.co/5o1Rx9lDdv

ashley @AshleyC829 #FullHouse Oh Bob Saget… that was sad #MaskedSinger #TheMaskedSinger I forgot Bob was in Masked Singer and did it for his kid… #BobSaget Oh Bob Saget… that was sad #MaskedSinger #TheMaskedSinger I forgot Bob was in Masked Singer and did it for his kid… #BobSaget #FullHouse

🎃 @halloweengal2 #TheMaskedSinger Bob Saget is definitely watching and smiling Ken Bob Saget is definitely watching and smiling Ken ♥️ #TheMaskedSinger

All.is.on @Miss_AlliG 🏻 #TheMaskedSinger Listening to #FullHouse theme song takes me back to my childhood & brings me a tear 🥲 RIP Bob Saget Listening to #FullHouse theme song takes me back to my childhood & brings me a tear 🥲 RIP Bob Saget 🙏🏻 #TheMaskedSinger

Donna Boo @chocolateluvn86 🥺🫶🏽 That was such a touching moment with #TheHarp singing the Full House theme. She broke it down and took it to church! Awww Bob Saget🥺🫶🏽 #TheMaskedSinger That was such a touching moment with #TheHarp singing the Full House theme. She broke it down and took it to church! Awww Bob Saget 😭🥺🫶🏽 #TheMaskedSinger

Here's what happened this week on The Masked Singer Season 8, Episode 3

The episode featured guest appearances by 90210 star Tori Spelling and Full House star Jodie Sweetin. They both delivered onstage clues for the Mummies, Fortune Teller and Harp.

During the Harp and Fortune Teller's performance of Everywhere You Look, the camera panned towards Sweetin. Jodie played the role of Saget's daughter Stephanie Tanner in both Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House.

As mentioned earlier, the Harp's emotional ballad of the theme song also brought Ken Jeong to tears. After the performance, Jeong turned to the audience and said:

"I tell you, watching you sing that, Harp, and seeing Jodie (sitting in the audience), somewhere up above, our friend, Squiggly Monster, Bob Saget, is smiling."

Jodie also nodded and made a heart with her hands as she agreed with what Ken said.

Bob Saget, who appeared on the reality TV series in Season 4, had said that he decided to take part in the show for his son.

The Masked Singer featured one more emotional moment as it kicked off with Robin Thicke paying tribute to his father Alan Thicke. Robin, who is one of the judges of the show, performed a rendition of the song As Long As We Got Each Other. The song was the theme song of the sitcom Growing Pains that starred Alan until it ended.

After his performance, the singer, whose mom was present in the audience, said that his late father is the reason he has good hair, while his mother is the reason he sings.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET, only on Fox. Viewers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far