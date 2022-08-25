Who is Brittany Bell? All about Nick Cannon's baby mama as singer's set to welcome baby number 10

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are all set to become parents to their third child. Cannon revealed the news on Instagram where he posted a video of their maternity shoot and wrote,

“Tim Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE”

Bell was spotted topless in the pictures and was wearing a white skirt, showing off her baby bump. She was later seen wearing an unbuttoned coat with a pink crop top and pants. They ended it with family pictures alongside their son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen.

Everything known about Nick Cannon’s ex-girlfriend

Born on November 9, 1987, Brittany Bell is a well-known model who has won several titles throughout her career.

She grew up in San Diego, California, and joined Arizona State University in 2005. Bell finished her graduation with a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism and television reporting.

She trained herself in acting at Second City Hollywood from 2013 to 2014 and joined The Groundlings Improv Theatre.

Brittany Bell is a famous model, dancer and beauty pageant title-holder (Image via Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Bell won Miss Arizona USA 2010 and participated in Miss USA 2010. She was an NBA dancer for the Phoenix Suns between July 2006 and May 2009. She then performed on the court at home games at the US Airways Center and went to Madrid, Spain to perform as an NBA representative.

Brittany has also hosted many in-game promotional videos and featured as a dancer in advertisements. She was a reporter and anchor for the Cronkite NewsWatch newsroom at Arizona State University. Since 2006, she has worked as a model, being featured in editorial and print commercials alongside the runway.

The 34-year-old made her television debut on the World Poker Tour and made a guest appearance on an episode of Good Cop Bike Cop in 2013. She was a guest star on the web series, Taylor’d Problems in 2014 and played a small role in the 2017 indie drama, The Last Movie Star. She then portrayed Ava in the comedy short, Bromance & Betrayal.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell’s relationship timeline

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell reportedly met each other in 2015 when the former had just separated from Mariah Carey. A few reports say that Cannon and Bell were in a relationship from 2015 to 2017.

The former couple’s son, Golden, was born in February 2017, and their daughter Powerful, was born in December 2020. Despite being separated, the relationship has recently gained recognition since Bell became pregnant with their third child.

Although Bell was not in a serious relationship with anyone else before Nick Cannon, Cannon’s name has been linked to well-known personalities in the past. These include Christina Milian, Kim Kardashian, Jessica White, Mariah Carey, and more.

