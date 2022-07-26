How much does Nick Cannon pay in child support? Payments explored as TV star welcomes eighth child 

Nick Cannon has welcomed his eighth child along with actress Bre Tiesi. The model took to Instagram on Monday, July 25, announcing that she delivered her baby boy through “natural unmedicated home birth.”

Cannon, a 41-year-old television personality, is already a father to seven other children, whom he parents with four different women. It’s safe to say that he spends a hefty sum in child support. While the exact figure cannot be calculated, the amount is estimated to be approximately $2.2 million a year.

In an episode of The Nick Cannon Show, Cannon had confirmed that he was expecting a baby with Tiesi, saying:

“I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be.”

The child, who was born on June 28, has been named Legendary. Describing her experience, Bre Tiesi wrote in her Instagram post:

“This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.”

Bre Tiesi shares birth of baby boy on Instagram (Image via bre_tiesi/Instagram)

The 31-year-old also thanked her team for helping her have a safe delivery and revealed that her followers could watch her birthing vlog on YouTube.

Nick Cannon's child support payments: Details explored

The Wild ‘N Out host’s family law attorney and legal expert Goldie Schon shared details about Cannon’s child support with sources. According to the lawyer, Cannon has a unique arrangement given his celebrity power and massive earnings. She explained that the California court has the “right to deviate from the typical child support guidelines” considering Cannon’s annual income.

As per Schon, the court uses DissoMaster to calculate child support. This ensures that the child not only maintains the lifestyle which the mother provides but also enjoys the father’s lavish way of life.

The attorney also shared that Nick Cannon’s estimated $20 million net worth does not get taken into account when it comes to child support. However, his annual income does. The lawyer said:

“If he is taking home somewhere between $3 and $5 million a year, you have to look at what would it take to have the children kept in the lifestyle of both parents.”

When it comes to Cannon’s baby mama Abbey De La Rose, the lawyer estimated that the mother of twins Zilly and Zion already makes about $600,000 to $750,000 in child support, in addition to Cannon covering expenses like school and child care. Now, with a third child on the way, Schon calculated that the figure will go up:

“You add her upcoming third child in and that likely kicks her to making a cool million a year.”

Schon also shared that it would be cheaper for Cannon to have another child with Rose rather than have another child with a different woman.

Cannon also shares two children with Brittany Bell. The lawyer estimates that he pays her roughly $60,000 in child support per month.

The family attorney also suggested that it remains unlikely that Cannon pays Mariah Carey in child support since the latter earns more than the television host. Cannon and Carey parent eleven-year old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

With the Drumline star’s new child with Tiesi, he is estimated to pay her $40,000 per month.

Adding all the payments, Nick Cannon shells out roughly $2.2 million a year in child support. However, Schon has stated that it is next to impossible to estimate exactly how much each mother gets paid as that information is not present in the public record.

