Why did Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey split? Relationship explored as actor gushes over their 'fantasy' love

American comedian Nick Cannon opened up about his ex-wife Mariah Carey and revealed that she will always hold a special place in his life.

While appearing for an interview on the podcast, The Hottee Talk Show, the 41-year-old opened up about having hopes of rekindling his romance with the Fantasy crooner.

Stating that he is a "true romantic" and gushing about his time with the 53-year-old star, Cannon added:

"I'm a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I'm not a timeline dude. I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way."

Nick Cannon also revealed that he had tried to get back with Mariah Carey, but things had changed by that time.

"I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn't the same, I'd be like, 'Damn, I messed it up.' But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I'm there."

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey shocked the world with their marriage

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey first crossed each other's paths in 2005 during the Teen Choice Awards. At the time, Mariah wrote in her biography The Meaning of Mariah Carey that she had heard that Nick had been saying nice things about her.

After getting to know each other for three years, the duo officially started dating in 2008. As per news outlet Brides, Carey revealed in her book that she felt safe with Nick and had struck a perfect personal and professional life balance.

“He had been in the entertainment industry for a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me.”

The same year, after dating for three weeks, Nick Cannon popped the big question to the girl of his dreams, and the two got engaged. Carey revealed that they had kept their relationship out of the limelight.

As per Variety, at the time, Nick Cannon said:

“We talked everything out. What if this and what if that. We talked about how much fun it would be if we just got married three weeks into knowing each other. It was more that whimsical fantasy idea of let’s have as much fun as we possibly can and when it no longer feels like fun, when it feels like a task and a job, then we should amicably be able to move on.”

The duo tied the knot on April 30, 2008, at Carey's Bahamas home, six weeks into dating and three into their engagement. Three years later, in 2011, Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey welcomed their twin babies, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon.

However, things started to get rocky in their relationship, and the duo separated in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Talking about her divorce, Carey wrote in her book The Meaning of Mariah Carey that juggling personal and professional life was becoming a major struggle for the duo.

She stated that the pair could have worked things out between them, but by the time "egos and emotions got inflamed," which was tough.

“Making the necessary adult adjustments to being working parents in entertainment took its toll on our relationship, and the end of our marriage came as fast as it began.”

Their busy professional life and the limelight projected upon them also contributed to their divorce.

However, the duo continue to co-parent their kids. In fact, in the recent podcast interview on The Hottee Talk Show, Nick Cannon said that he "truly respects" Carey's current boyfriend of three years, Bryan Tanaka.

"The dude is amazing with my kids and we have family gatherings and things together so I truly respect it."

However, Nick Cannon added that what he had with Carey was his "fantasy love" and that she would be somebody he would always love.

