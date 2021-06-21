Hilarious Nick Cannon memes trend as actor's girlfriend Alyssa Scott announces she is pregnant with his seventh child

Nick Cannon is expecting another child in 2021 with "Wild 'N Out" model Alyssa Scott. This is Cannon’s fourth child with three different women within a span of a year. This atypical news story has resulted in fans blowing up Twitter with the funniest memes.

The America's Got Talent host previously had a daughter with model Britanny Bell. Named ‘Powerful Queen,’ she was born in December 2020. The couple also have a son together.

Within three months of having a child with Bell, Cannon was expecting twin boys with DJ Abby De La Rosa, who gave birth to twins on June 14th.

Before these children, the 40-year old actor had twins with Mariah Carrey in 2011.

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon Maternity Photoshoot. Image via: Instagram/itsalyssaemm

Model Alyssa Scott’s Instagram post featured her baby bump and

Fans and followers have urged Cannon to get a vasectomy after news of him expecting a seventh child. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Nick Cannon’s father’s day:

The doctor every time Nick Cannon names his children pic.twitter.com/3DPoeMNhXv — RDCWORLD BURNER (@rdcburner) June 17, 2021

Nick Cannon when he spots an unfertilized woman... pic.twitter.com/NBpJc0Yg4l — Shut Up, Tre (@TreJames_) June 19, 2021

Nick Cannon finding out a woman is ovulating : pic.twitter.com/KFJodtSH03 — I EAT 🐱 FOR EBT (@TheRealEWILLZ) June 20, 2021

Nick Cannon getting ready for his 17th gender reveal party this year pic.twitter.com/em4rgeSMHK — James Andre Jefferson Jr. (@JamesJeffersonJ) June 20, 2021

*US birth rate going down*



Nick Cannon: pic.twitter.com/FoTQVey74Q — Jess {fan acc} (@britneyxmariah) June 17, 2021

Nick Cannon getting messages from all his children on Father's Day pic.twitter.com/ukyPArhHJC — Hayden (@BatmanSi) June 20, 2021

the nurses in the delivery unit when they see nick cannon walk in pic.twitter.com/h3WD6EbhvB — dij loaf (@DijahSB) June 20, 2021

How Nick Cannon is gonna be celebrating Father’s Day in a few years at this rate pic.twitter.com/ZnSTueK8Z1 — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) June 20, 2021

Nick Cannon playin with all his kids pic.twitter.com/034LfOvowa — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) June 20, 2021

Nick Cannon showing up to the delivery room every week to watch the birth of his children pic.twitter.com/OKtJy9jD40 — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) June 20, 2021

The most interesting fact is that Nick Cannon has been featured in every maternity photoshoot with his ex-wife and former partners.

Breaking down Nick Cannon's paternity history

With Mariah Carrey

Twins (son and daughter): Moroccan and Monroe, born on April 30, 2011.

With Brittany Bell

4-year old son: Golden Sagon, born on February 21, 2017.

Powerful Queen, born in December 2020.

With Abby De La Rose

Mixolydian Cannon and ZIllion Heir Cannon, born on June 14th.

With Alyssa Scott

Zen S. Cannon - expected.

They need to gone and head get Nick Cannon’s tubes tied!!! pic.twitter.com/dQKu43dSEE — Lapiz lazuli (@jfreshakarico2) June 20, 2021

Several fans voiced their opinions regarding the diminisheded quality of fatherly responsibility that Nick Cannon can offer to his seven children. Cannon has made no comments about him being a father four times within a year.

Edited by Srijan Sen