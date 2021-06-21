Hilarious Nick Cannon memes trend as actor's girlfriend Alyssa Scott announces she is pregnant with his seventh child

Nick Cannon is expecting another child in 2021 with "Wild 'N Out" model Alyssa Scott. This is Cannon’s fourth child with three different women within a span of a year. This atypical news story has resulted in fans blowing up Twitter with the funniest memes.
The America's Got Talent host previously had a daughter with model Britanny Bell. Named ‘Powerful Queen,’ she was born in December 2020. The couple also have a son together.
Within three months of having a child with Bell, Cannon was expecting twin boys with DJ Abby De La Rosa, who gave birth to twins on June 14th.
Before these children, the 40-year old actor had twins with Mariah Carrey in 2011.
Model Alyssa Scott’s Instagram post featured her baby bump and
Fans and followers have urged Cannon to get a vasectomy after news of him expecting a seventh child. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Nick Cannon’s father’s day:
The most interesting fact is that Nick Cannon has been featured in every maternity photoshoot with his ex-wife and former partners.
Breaking down Nick Cannon's paternity history
With Mariah Carrey
Twins (son and daughter): Moroccan and Monroe, born on April 30, 2011.
With Brittany Bell
4-year old son: Golden Sagon, born on February 21, 2017.
Powerful Queen, born in December 2020.
With Abby De La Rose
Mixolydian Cannon and ZIllion Heir Cannon, born on June 14th.
With Alyssa Scott
Zen S. Cannon - expected.
Several fans voiced their opinions regarding the diminisheded quality of fatherly responsibility that Nick Cannon can offer to his seven children. Cannon has made no comments about him being a father four times within a year.