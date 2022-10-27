Who was eliminated from The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 5? Recap and more details explored

Season 8 of The Masked Singer aired episode 5 on Wednesday, October 28, featuring last week’s best performer Robo Girl alongside two new contestants.

With special appearances by The Muppets, The Masked Singer season 8 episode 5 included three incredible performances by masked celebrity contestants. Along with Robo Girl, the performers included The Beetle and The Lambs.

Unfortunately, two contestants were eliminated this Wednesday. The first celebrity with the lowest votes was The Beetle, who revealed his identity post-elimination as talk show host Jerry Springer. In the next round, The Lambs and Robo Girl competed, resulting in the elimination of the latter.

Upon elimination, Robo Girl revealed her identity as The Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham.

The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 5 performances

Titled Muppet Night, season 8 episode 5 pf The Masked Singer welcomed several muppets, including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and Fozzie Bear.

The latest episode’s first performer was Robo Girl, who sang Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, leaving the judges in awe of her voice. The visual clues of the contestant were: “Two jars of honey, a name tag reading ‘HELLO my name is STAGE NAME,' sheet music with two ‘B’ notes written on it and a photo of Lindsay Lohan.”

The second performance was by The Beetle, who sang The Way You Look Tonight by Frank Sinatra. Along with hinting that he had won several Emmys, the visual clues for the celebrity were: “Beetle floating onto land atop a suitcase, running down a red carpet, a pair of black glasses, striking a judge’s gavel as people booing him.”

The third performance was by The Lambs, who sang Hot N Cold by Katy Perry. They were three performers, which meant that The Lambs were a band. The visual clues shown in The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 5 were: “Many golf references, a pair of jeans that say ‘Famous' on the butt, a sign that says ‘Venice,’ a huge diamond ring, and the Men in Black eating popcorn.”

After the performances, it was time for the first elimination. The least number of votes went to the Beetle and thus, he was asked to reveal his identity. But before unmasking, the judges were asked to guess the person behind The Beetle mask.

Nicole guessed Rowan Atkinson, Ken said Mike Myers, Jenny and Robin believed him to be Jerry Springer, and Miss Piggy guessed John Larroquette. Jenny and Robin turned out to be right as the Beetle was Jerry Springer.

After Jerry’s unmasking, it was time for the final battle between Robo Girl and The Lambs. They battled it out to the song Call Me by Blondie. Both the contestants were wonderful, but The Lambs won the round this time, meaning Robo Girl was eliminated.

Before unmasking Robo Girl, the judges guessed the celebrity behind the mask. Nicole said Liza Koshy, Ken guessed Sydney Sweeney, Jenny assumed Shay Mitchell, Robin guessed Keke Palmer, and Miss Piggy said her own name. None of them were right as Robo Girl was singer and actress Kat Graham.

When will The Masked Singer Season 8 return?

The Masked Singer Season 8 is a competition series which mostly airs new episodes every Wednesday on FOX.

The official synopsis of the reality TV show reads:

“Most popular celebrities walk on stage in head-to-toe costumes to conceal their identity while they perform to enthrall the audience.”

Once the contestant is eliminated, they reveal their identity to the judges and audience.

The Masked Singer Season 8 will now return next week with a brand new episode. The release date of Episode 6 is Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 8 pm ET on FOX.

