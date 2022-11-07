The Masked Singer: Who is under the Walrus mask and why are fans upset with his elimination?

Fox's The Masked Singer returned for episode 6 on Sunday night, November 7, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. The famed reality TV competition series usually airs on Wednesday, but this week, it aired over the weekend to make up for missed episodes due to an earlier baseball game.

This week, The Masked Singer featured a '90s-themed night. The three masked celebrities who performed were the Lambs, the Walrus, and Milkshake. They battled it out against each other for a spot in the semi-finals. Sadly, only one of them could make it through, and it was the Lambs.

The first contestant to get eliminated and unmasked this week was the Walrus. After receiving the lowest number of votes from the studio audience, the Walrus was unmasked and turned out to be actor Joey Lawrence, which was in keeping with what fans had predicted.

However, viewers weren't entirely happy with the elimination. Although many were glad that the Lambs made it through, they didn't believe that the Milkshake received more votes than the Walrus.

"The walrus is far better": The Masked Singer fans claim that the Walrus' performance was better than the Milkshake

Taking to Twitter, fans shared their opinions and claimed that the Walrus was better than the Milkshake. Some also added that his time was cut too short in the competition and said that he deserved to perform in the Battle Royale.

Fans also questioned how the Milkshake beat Walrus.

Brooke Parker @gramfurn Oh no Walrus goes home! TBH, I liked Milkshake's performance, but since he's rapping and not a singer, may go home next. Hope I'm wrong, through. #TheMaskedSinger Oh no Walrus goes home! TBH, I liked Milkshake's performance, but since he's rapping and not a singer, may go home next. Hope I'm wrong, through. #TheMaskedSinger

Kate @HeyKnittyGirl “So the lambs are in a grouping with the milkshake, but I really don’t care for the milkshake. I think the lambs are going through. And the walrus? I don’t even know.” - my mom, trying to explain #TheMaskedSinger to me “So the lambs are in a grouping with the milkshake, but I really don’t care for the milkshake. I think the lambs are going through. And the walrus? I don’t even know.” - my mom, trying to explain #TheMaskedSinger to me

kelli caplinger 👱🏻‍♀️ @kelli__green bummed that walrus was the first to go. but it turns out it's... joey lawrence!! #TheMaskedSinger bummed that walrus was the first to go. but it turns out it's... joey lawrence!! #TheMaskedSinger

Here are the clues that the Walrus gave the judges prior to his performance on The Masked Singer, Season 8, Episode 6:

The Masked Singer celebrated a '90s theme this week. Judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy returned to the panel.

The first performance of the night was by the Walrus. The clue package revealed the Walrus in a mall with fans screaming around him.

In the video montage, he revealed that he signs autographs and takes pictures with mothers:

"It all started when I tap danced on the desk of a late night talk show legend. That was just the beginning of my heartthrob origin story. Picture this – flannel shirt, leather jacket, floppy hair, a killer zip code and a catch phrase that’s still part of pop culture. But every teen idol has to grow up. So I took on new roles and introduced myself to a whole new generation of streaming fans."

Under the visual clues there was a Full House clue, a musical note on a red heart, a cat by the name of Jenny, and a red shirt. The Walrus performed his version of Two Princes by Spin Doctors.

Ultimately, when it came to guessing who it could be under the mask, only Robin Thicke got it right, since he guessed Joey Lawrence.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

