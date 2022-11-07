"WOW was I wrong": The Masked Singer fans shocked after the Milkshake is unmasked to be NFL star Le'veon Bell

Fox's The Masked Singer season 8 returned for episode six on Sunday night, November 6, 2022, and it featured one shocking unmasking.

This week, the Lambs, Milkshake and Walrus took to center stage and battled it out for a spot in the semifinals. Sadly, only one could make it, and the other two were unmasked.

One among the unmasked celebrities was the Milkshake, who was up against the Lambs in the Battle Royale. Both performed their own versions of What Is Love, by Haddaway. Unfortunately, the Milkshake was no match for the Lambs, and was eliminated.

While viewers were shocked by the elimination, what shocked them the most was finding out who the celebrity under the Milkshake mask was.

The judges all predicted that it might be a rap star underneath. However, everyone was stunned to see that when unmasked, the Milkshake turned out to be none other than famed NFL star Le'veon Bell. Neither the judges nor fans got this one right.

#TheMaskedSinger WOW was I wrong, it's was Le'veon Bell! He did a great job & I absolutely loved the Milkshake costume! WOW was I wrong, it's was Le'veon Bell! He did a great job & I absolutely loved the Milkshake costume! #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/ONpPUUmJ5d

The Masked Singer's Milkshake gives everyone a shock when unmasked in episode 6

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were shocked that it was Le'veon Bell under the Milkshake mask and added that no one guessed it right. Some also wrote that they were stunned that it was a football player who was rapping during the competition.

Jirayus Chulapana 🇹🇭 @OrangeDecemMan #NFL I didn't know that Milkshake is Le'Veon Bell at all, but man an NFL player and former Steelers unmasked on the same night as NFL Sunday Night Football. #TheMaskedSinger I didn't know that Milkshake is Le'Veon Bell at all, but man an NFL player and former Steelers unmasked on the same night as NFL Sunday Night Football. #TheMaskedSinger #NFL

Joseph Neil Smalley @joetalksstuff Battle Royale going down between Lambs and Milkshake. Lambs defend their crown. That means Milkshake has to unmask. No one got it right. It's NFL free agent Le'Veon Bell. #TheMaskedSinger Battle Royale going down between Lambs and Milkshake. Lambs defend their crown. That means Milkshake has to unmask. No one got it right. It's NFL free agent Le'Veon Bell. #TheMaskedSinger

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 I can't believe that the Milkshake was Leveon Bell and I said that it was a rapper #TheMaskedSinger I can't believe that the Milkshake was Leveon Bell and I said that it was a rapper #TheMaskedSinger

Savannah Violet @_SparklyThings Im not even 100% confident in my guess for the Milkshake tbh. #TheMaskedSinger Im not even 100% confident in my guess for the Milkshake tbh. #TheMaskedSinger

A football player wow Milkshake isA football player wow #TheMaskedSinger I was wrong Milkshake is A football player wow #TheMaskedSinger I was wrong

Here are the clues that the Milkshake gave the judges prior to his performance on The Masked Singer, season 8, episode 6:

This week, The Masked Singer celebrated the '90s night, and featured the reigning champion, the Lambs and two new masked celebrities, the Milkshake and the Walrus. Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong returned to their seats as part of the judging panel.

For the first performance of the night, the Milkshake performed his version of Jump On It by Sir Mix-a-Lot. He worked the stage like a professional rapper who had been doing this for years. Nicole called The Masked Singer contestant a super star and Ken Jeong shared that it was the most fun performance of the season.

For his onstage clue, Danielle Fishel from Boy Meets World delivered a mixtape that read:

"A playlist that’s perfect for your pre-game, main event, and after party…just ask Wiz and Snoop."

Prior to his performance, the Milkshake revealed a bunch of other clues. In a video montage, he rapped:

"Listen up close cuz these rhymes are timely. Take a fantastic voyage back to the ’90s. Ready for action so pick up the blitz, ever since I was a kid, I was makin’ hits. My rhymes made me the one the ladies admire, so I dropped a mixtape and it was certified fire."

The visuals also included a bowl of peach pits, a lot of graffiti, an ice cream sundae, orange juice and a newspaper that read:

"Milkshake Breaks Records!"

Upon watching him perform and taking note of the clues, the judges guessed that it could be TI, DeSean Jackson, LL Cool J, or DJ Jazzy Jeff. But when unmasked, they were stunned to see that it was Le'veon Bell.

The Masked Singer airs every week at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

