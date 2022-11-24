"In your face": The Masked Singer fans claim they predicted that Ray Parker Jr was Sir Bug a Boo

FOX's The Masked Singer season 8 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, November 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. This week, the series introduced two new masked celebrities alongside the reigning queen, Snowstorm, who battled it out for a chance to make it to the semifinals. Titled Fright Night, the two other contestants were the Scarecrow and Sir Bug a Boo.

Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger returned to their seats in the panel. Similar to the previous episodes, one of the three masked celebrities was unmasked after the first performance. Although the studio audience cast their votes before the results were revealed, Scarecrow forfeited the competition. She revealed herself and was none other than famed actress Linda Blair.

Ultimately, Snowstorm and Sir Bug a Boo made it to the Battle Royale, but only one of the two could advance to the semifinals. After their performance, the judges voted for their favorite contestant, and the winner was Snowstorm. This left Sir Bug a Boo to be unmasked. After the judges made their final guess, host Nick Cannon helped the masked celebrity reveal themselves as Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Ray Parker Jr.

Sadly, none of the judges got it right. Although Jenny was close to predicting it, no one got it right.

cathrine @cathrinep3 @JennyMcCarthy I so totally honestly guessed Ray Parker Jr! In your face! @JennyMcCarthy I so totally honestly guessed Ray Parker Jr! In your face!

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to claim that they knew it was Ray Parker Jr. under Sir Bug a Boo's mask. Some also predicted it before the results were circulated on social media.

"I got it": The Masked Singer fans thrilled as they predicted Sir Bug a Boo was Ray Parker Jr

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they knew it was Ray Parker Jr under Sir Bug a Boo's mask. Some also added that the Ghostbusters clues lined up and that he also had a track with judge Nicole Scherzinger.

Shaolinnative @Shaolinnative @JennyMcCarthy Yeah, between the "who ya gonna call?" And the slime you put your hand in....I knew you were in the ballpark with #Ghostbusters but he didn't sound like he could be any of them. Never thought to think outside the box! @JennyMcCarthy Yeah, between the "who ya gonna call?" And the slime you put your hand in....I knew you were in the ballpark with #Ghostbusters but he didn't sound like he could be any of them. Never thought to think outside the box!

Sara Gigliotti @Sgprincess15 @JennyMcCarthy Yes! You were on it! I was actually thinking ray parker jr after you said ghostbusters! @JennyMcCarthy Yes! You were on it! I was actually thinking ray parker jr after you said ghostbusters!

Donald Blondell @OKCStormWatcher



#TheMaskedSinger The #SirBugabooMask ended up being Ray Parker Jr. The Ghostbusters clues lined up. Plus he worked with Nicole on a track too. The #SirBugabooMask ended up being Ray Parker Jr. The Ghostbusters clues lined up. Plus he worked with Nicole on a track too.#TheMaskedSinger

Tracy Sharpe @tsharpe319 #SirBugABooMask is: Ray Parker JR! i had a funny feeling it was him!!! the clues all added up to Ghostbusters!!! #TheMaskedSinger #SirBugABooMask is: Ray Parker JR! i had a funny feeling it was him!!! the clues all added up to Ghostbusters!!! #TheMaskedSinger

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Sir Bug A Boo is Ray Parker Jr the guy who wrote and sung Ghostbusters #TheMaskedSinger Sir Bug A Boo is Ray Parker Jr the guy who wrote and sung Ghostbusters #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/q3oV4fed0b

Here are the clues and hints Sir Bug a Boo gave the judges on The Masked Singer season 8, episode 9

Before his performance on stage, Sir Bug a Boo revealed a host of clues about themselves via a video montage.

The Masked Singer contestant revealed,

"“It may be scary to you, but I’m used to spooky sounds. It started when I was thrown into a competition with the most monstrous names in the industry and was told that only one of us would get out with the job. I gave it my best effort, but never dreamed I would be the one they’d call. I’m sure glad they did because my work went on to earn a permanent place in pop culture."

The contestant went on to reveal that he told the whole world a lie and that he was terrified of the dark. The visual package contained a movie reel, a hotel lobby, and a red phone with question marks.

The Masked Singer judges predicted that it could be Randy Jackson, Keenan Ivory Wayans, Hernie Hudson, or Jordan Peele. However, ultimately it was Ray Parker Jr.

The Masked Singer season 8 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox.

