Did Michael Jordan ever feature on Oprah Winfrey's show? All you need to know

Many consider Michael Jordan to be the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan's life story is interesting. He struggled during his childhood but is now a billionaire and the best player of all time. His story got Oprah Winfrey's attention several times, and the basketball legend has been featured on her show.

The Chicago Bulls legend has appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show twice. His first appearance was in 1996, during his basketball prime. He appeared on the show almost a decade later with Charles Barkley, another NBA legend.

Michael Jordan has appeared twice on Oprah Winfrey Show

Oprah Winfrey's talk show began in 1986 and gained popularity across the United States. The popular host had many interesting guests on her show, including several NBA superstars.

Michael Jordan's first appearance on the show was in 1996. This appearance occurred during his career's peak after his return to the NBA. Jordan dominated the league and became a four-time NBA champion in 1996.

During his first appearance on the popular talk show, the NBA legend talked about his career, love for basketball and sneaker collections. However, some parts of the interview were comedically awkward.

At one point, the talk show host asked the Bulls guard if he smelled her. She then said she wore Michael Jordan's Air, a cologne that the NBA superstar released.

Later on, Oprah asked this:

"Do you know how big you are? And I don’t mean in size!”

The rest of the interview went relatively smoothly. Jordan talked about his popularity and how it was hard to even do basic things without someone coming over to greet him.

Jordan's second appearance

Michael Jordan appeared on Oprah Winfrey's show again in 2005. This time, however, he was joined by Charles Barkley. The two had epic fights during their basketball careers but remained friends.

Jordan and Barkley repeatedly made jokes at each other's expense, showing how close they were. Despite being competitive, they grew close in 1992 while playing for the Dream Team.

In this appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show, Michael Jordan did not know that somebody else was going to join him. However, the talk show host surprised him by bringing in his former rival.

The two NBA legends kept going at each other. Jordan even talked trash about Barkley's golf game. MJ said it's a good shot for Barkley if he makes contact with a golf ball.

