What time will The Masked Singer season 8 semi-finals air on FOX? Contestants, clues and more

FOX's The Masked Singer season 8 is all set to air its semi-finals in less than a day. If you're worried about what to watch on Thanksgiving, you're sure to be entertained as the three masked celebrities who made it all the way to the semi-finals will now compete against each other for a chance to make it to the grand finale.

Although The Masked Singer season 8 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, this week the series is airing a new episode on Thursday at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, leaving viewers looking forward to more than just Thanksgiving.

If you're curious to know more about the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer season 8, keep reading.

The Masked Singer season 8 semi-finals will return on November 24

The forthcoming episode, titled Battle of the Semi Finals, will air at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on Fox on Thursday, November 24, 2022. If viewers miss the episode when it airs, they can watch it the next day on Peacock, or if they have a subscription, they can watch it on FOX's official site.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer reads,

"The contestants participate in a three-way battle; one contestant is eliminated and the remaining two advance to the finals."

Only three masked celebrities out of the many who competed in the renowned reality TV competition series made it to the semi-finals. The Harp was the first masked contestant to make it to the semifinals, followed by the second semifinalists, the Lambs and Snowstorm. These three contestants impressed the judges and studio audience with their performances and received the highest number of votes against their competitors.

The three of them will battle it out on Thursday night, and the two contestants with the highest number of votes will advance to the grand finale, where one will be crowned the winner of season 8.

Clues for the three semifinalists on The Masked Singer season 8

The Harp

At the start of her first clue package, the Harp said,

"Life does have a funny way of putting you exactly where you need to be."

She also mentioned that she auditioned for the biggest stage in the world as a teenager, but since she didn't fit the "mould" she was rejected.

The Harp also said,

"The no's in my life made me stronger, but I am not taking no for an answer tonight."

In her second clue package, she hints that she's "always on time."

The Lambs

In their first clue package, the Lambs shared,

"Did you really think we were gonna miss out on Muppets night? Not a chance. Miss Piggy's been our style icon since we were little. We practically grew up with her… and each other."

They also revealed that they have been Beverly Hills besties since day one. The Lambs also added that they loved to play pretend.

They also shared,

"Not many people can say they've lived out their childhood dreams side-by-side with their besties, but we can."

The Snowstorm

In her clue package, Snowstorm shared,

"Hey y'all, let me tell you something funny. To do what I do, you've gotta be cold-blooded, so becoming Snowstorm actually makes sense for me."

Snowstorm also shared that she started working when she was 18 and that it took her two years to appear on screen. The visual clues shown in her package are Roasted chestnuts, a speed dating sign, and a peace sign.

The Masked Singer season 8 airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET on FOX. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

