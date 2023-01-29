The Masked Singer season 9: Everything we know so far

Singing reality show The Masked Singer is set to return for yet another season less than a year after the previous one wrapped up and found The Harp aka Amber Riley as its winner.

Fox’s press release for the upcoming show reads as:

On the heels of its eighth season, The Masked Singer ranked as Fall 2022's #1 unscripted series for the fourth consecutive year. Its Thanksgiving 2022 episode was Thursday's highest-rated entertainment telecast across both broadcast and cable in more than three years and FOX's #1 Thursday entertainment telecast in over six years.

The Masked Singer season 9 will premiere on Wednesday, February 15, at 8 pm ET on FOX.

All about The Masked Singer season 9

The Masked Singer season 9, set to premiere in February 2023, will feature new costumes, new songs, and more exciting segments. The upcoming season will continue featuring themed episodes that became a hit in the previous season. Some of the themes scheduled to feature in season 9 include 'ABBA,' 'New York,' 'Superhero,' 'Sesame Street,' 'Country,' and '80s Nights.'

The singing competition will feature celebrities who will take the stage in mysterious over-the-top costumes; their identities will be a secret as long as they’re competing while the judges and the audience try to guess who is behind the mask.

The Masked Singer revealed several upcoming masks for season 9, including French Hen, Doll, Axolotl, and Moose. More characters were announced on the show’s Youtube account, which included Mustang, Dandelion, Jackalope, Gargoyle, and California Roll.

Who are the judges and the host of The Masked Singer season 9?

Nick Cannon will return as a host for The Masked Singer season 9 and joining him will be Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger as judges. If the show follows the same format as season 8, multiple guest judges will join them throughout the season to help figure out who is really behind the masks.

1) Robin Thicke

The singer, producer, songwriter, and actor is set to return to the Fox singing show as a judge. He is best known for his songs Magic, Blurred Lines, and Lost Without U.

Robin was born in Los Angeles and moved out at the age of 17 to work on his music. He started his career by writing songs for other artists such as Brandy, Jordan Knight, Cristina Aguilera, and Mya.

2) Jenny McCarthy

The model, television host, actress, and author began her career posing in Playboy magazine. She was born in 1972 in Chicago and was raised in a Catholic family, attending an all-girls religious high school as well.

At the age of 21, she was offered $20,000 for posing for the magazine Playboy and after she accepted it, she received a lot of backlash from her community and was a victim of abuse and bullying.

3) Ken Jeong

The actor, comedian, and physician is well known for his role in Community and in movies such as The Hangover and Crazy Rich Asians. Before branching out into the entertainment industry, he attended Duke university and got his MD at the UNS School of Medicine.

4) Nicole Scherzinger

The singer, actor, songwriter, and model received international recognition as a member of the American girl group Pussycat Dolls. She was its lead singer and was credited with writing some of their songs, including PCD.

Since her days with the group, she has branched out and established herself in television, and more and is now ready to appear as a judge on The Masked Singer season 9.

Tune in on Wednesday, February 15, at 8 pm ET on FOX to watch the season premiere of season 9.

