Why is Nick Cannon in hospital? Well wishes pour in amid pneumonia battle

Nick Cannon’s health issues have been affecting him a lot as he had to be admitted to a hospital following complications of pneumonia. The comedian announced the same on his social media page, speaking about his dissatisfaction with being hospitalized again.

Stating that this is a suggestion for everyone to take care of themselves, he wrote,

“Don’t trip through, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle.”

Cannon's latest post featured him in a hospital bed with a black mask on his face. He said that he performed in front of a huge crowd at Madison Square Garden the previous night as a part of his Wild ‘N Out tour.

The Wild ‘N Out tour also featured performances by other artists like Rip Micheals, Michael Blackson, Emmanuel Hudson, Hitman Holla, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, DJ D-Wrek, and more.

When fans heard about Cannon being hospitalized, they took to social media to wish him a quick recovery and send well-wishes.

Aphrodite 🥀 @BombshellCole Nick Cannon is in the hospital with pneumonia. People are cracking jokes and I just don’t see anything funny. Having pneumonia with lupus shouldn’t be taken lightly. Smh Nick Cannon is in the hospital with pneumonia. People are cracking jokes and I just don’t see anything funny. Having pneumonia with lupus shouldn’t be taken lightly. Smh

Your Hair Shorter Than Mines @_StillTheShawn 🏿 I hope Nick Cannon is okay... Pneumonia ain't no joke, I almost died from that. I hope Nick Cannon is okay... Pneumonia ain't no joke, I almost died from that. 🙏🏿

Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 @kcjj_04 All jokes aside, sending prayers to Nick Cannon. Battling Lupus ain’t no joke. All jokes aside, sending prayers to Nick Cannon. Battling Lupus ain’t no joke. https://t.co/EOXCNMBzw6

2Cool2Blog @2Cool2Blog Nick Cannon shares a picture in the hospital after hosting Wildnout at MSG. pray for him Nick Cannon shares a picture in the hospital after hosting Wildnout at MSG. pray for him https://t.co/laatmNItwo

Lupus Trust @lupustrust #nickcannon #LupusWarrior Lupus Warrior @nickcannon is in hospital with pneumonia. He said, “I promised myself I would never be in this place again…but this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of anyone else”. Get well soon Nick! #lupus Lupus Warrior @nickcannon is in hospital with pneumonia. He said, “I promised myself I would never be in this place again…but this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of anyone else”. Get well soon Nick! #lupus #nickcannon #LupusWarrior https://t.co/GlWrnWLPzH

Nick Cannon has been hospitalized in the past

Nick Cannon has suffered from other health problems in the last few years, including lupus, which he contracted ten years ago. In February 2012, the actor had to undergo treatment for a pulmonary embolism.

Nick Cannon has been suffering from other health issues in the past (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

He was hospitalized again the same year for mild kidney failure. His representative stated at the time that he and his wife Mariah Carey were in Aspen, Colorado for vacation. Carey later shared a picture of Cannon on her website where she was sitting beside him in the hospital bed and requested everyone’s best wishes for him.

He later revealed o: Good Morning America that he has lupus nephritis which had a bad effect on his kidneys. He added,

“They thought it was just a kidney disease, and then they were trying to figure out why my immune system was attacking my kidneys, and that was sort of the root of it all.”

Cannon’s physicians had once told him to reduce his workload as it was affecting his health. Despite taking a break from work, things did not work and according to his doctors, his blood clots were linked to his kidney problems.

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott becoming parents for the second time

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are expecting another baby by next year. The pair’s first child, Zen, was born in June last year but he died of a brain tumor after only five months. Scott also confirmed the news a few days ago in a social media post, featuring a photoshoot where she showed off her baby bump.

Cannon is currently a father of 12 kids and shares them with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, and LaNisha Cole.

Nick is popular for his television appearances on shows like The Masked Singer, The Nick Cannon Show, and America’s Got Talent. He has also appeared in several films and his first album was released in 2003.

