Billy Joel Madison Square Garden Residency: Tickets, presale, dates, where to buy and more

American singer-songwriter Billy Joel and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) have announced a new show for the artist’s Madison Square Garden Residency. The new show is scheduled to take place on April 22, 2023, and will be Joel’s 90th monthly and 136th lifetime show at The Garden.

Joel’s record-breaking residency began in November 2014. The artist plays one show every month at Madison Square Garden, and will continue to do so as long as demand persists, according to the artist.

For the newly announced show, Citi card members will be the first ones to get access to presale tickets. Presale tickets will be available from November 28 at 10 am ET through December 1 at 10 pm ET via www.citientertainment.com.Tickets for the general public will be available for purchase from December 2 at 10 am ET via Ticketmaster.

Billy Joel to perform new show in April at Madison Square Garden

JUST ANNOUNCED: The greatest arena run continues… @billyjoel adds the 90th show in his monthly residency at The Garden on Sat, Apr 22! Access presale tickets starting Thu, Dec 1 at 10am with code SOCIAL.Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, Dec 2 at 10am.

Billy Joel's new show will take place on April 22, 2023, for which tickets will be made available via Ticketmaster. Tickets for Joel’s 89th concert were also announced earlier this month. The show will take place on March 26, 2023, and tickets for the same will go on sale via Ticketmaster.

The artist’s website notes that due to congestion during the on-sale, it can become difficult to purchase tickets, so interested fans should keep a tab on Ticketmaster as tickets will be available throughout the day.

Recently, Joel has also been performing at various concerts separately along with legendary singer Stevie Nicks. The recently announced shows for Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are slated for August 5, 2023, at Ohio Stadium. Tickets for the show are available via Live Nation.

Billy Joel was named Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the venue’s other original franchises including the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

More about the artist

The iconic concert film comes to cinemas October 5 & 9 and will be available on digital, vinyl, CD and Blu-Ray from Nov 4.



This Fall, you can experience "Live At Yankee Stadium" like never before — remixed and re-edited in stunning 4K and Dolby ATMOS.The iconic concert film comes to cinemas October 5 & 9 and will be available on digital, vinyl, CD and Blu-Ray from Nov 4.

Earlier this month, Billy Joel’s Live At Yankee Stadium musical film was released. The disc was also released as a remix and re-edited in stunning 4K and Dolby ATMOS. The concert film is available in digital, vinyl, CD, and Blu-Ray from November 4. The two-disc vinyl feature will include hit singles from Joel’s iconic concert from 1990.

Joel is considered one of the most popular and celebrated singers, with various accolades to his credit, including six Grammy awards, one being the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. The artist has also been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His accomplishments also include a Tony Award for Movin Out, a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music.

Billy Joel is the sixth best-selling recording artist and the third best-selling solo artist. In November 2014, Joel received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, which honors living musical artists' lifetime achievements.

In 2016, the Library of Congress selected Joel's hit number Piano Man for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance."

