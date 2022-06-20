Billy Joel 2022 Australia concert: Date, tickets, where to buy and more

American singing legend Billy Joel has announced a one-off concert slated to take place in Australia later this year. The concert will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 10, 2022. General tickets for the show can be purchased from July 4, 2022, at 10.00 a.m. AEST on frontiertouring.com. The presale can be accessed by Frontier members on June 30, 2022, at 11.00 a.m. AEST. Presale for the show can also be accessed by Telstra Plus Members on June 27, 2022, from 10.00 a.m. AEST.

Billy Joel has been performing at the MCG for 24 years since he last performed with Elton John in 1998.

The Herald Sun quoted Billy Joel as saying:

“It’s strange to go all the way to Australia to do just one show, but I guess that’s the deal.”

The singer is likely to perform some of his greatest hits including Uptown Girl, Piano Man, Just the Way You Are, Movin’ Out, Allentown, She’s Always A Woman and The River Of Dreams, among other hits.

In a statement, Joel said:

“You’ve got to do songs that people know. You can’t just do all your obscure album tracks because a lot of people may not know them.”

He further added:

“You’ve got to have a good amount of hits, but you’ve also got to do songs you like to do.”

Billy Joel to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden on several dates

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Piano Man singer added another show to his Madison Square Garden Residency in New York. Billy Joel is now scheduled to play at the venue on four dates, including July 20, September 9, October 9 and November 23, respectively. Tickets for the first three shows are available via Citi entertainment or Ticketmaster. For the November show, the presale tickets will begin on June 23, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. with the code: Social.

The general on-sale for the tickets will be available starting June 24, 2022, at 10.00 a.m.. The October show will mark Billy Joel’s 84th monthly and 130th lifetime show at The Garden.

Joel was named Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise. The record-breaking residency began in January 2014, with Joel playing one show every month at The Garden.

Billy Joel is ranked as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. He has sold over 150 million records over the past 25 years and has scored 33 consecutive Top 40 hits. Apart from being a singer, Joel is also a songwriter and composer.

Furthermore, he is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected Piano Man for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its 'cultural, historic, and artistic significance.'

The artist has won six Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a Tony for Movin’ Out, a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music.

The artist was also honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.

