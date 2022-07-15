“Justice for Hughie Robinson”: Daughter sues hospital as kidney patient is beaten by security guards

A kidney patient, Hughie Robinson, was attacked by hospital security officers who mistook him for a car thief, according to a complaint filed by his daughter Chelsea Robinson. Robinson's daughter has decided to represent him in a lawsuit against the hospital.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Hughie Robinson, 52, was allegedly assaulted by security personnel at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, in April 2021 after they saw him walking in the hospital parking lot.

Hughie Robinson was beaten and mocked by the Barnes guards

In April 2021, the horrific events started when Hughie Robinson's kidney transplant did not go as planned, and he was discharged from the hospital, according to the newspaper.

As hospital officials discovered Robinson had forgotten his wallet, they instructed him to return and park at a specific garage on Euclid and Forest Park avenue rather than his usual place on Kingshighway.

Robinson accidentally went to the Kingshighway garage after retrieving his wallet. Shortly after, he became disoriented.

Reportedly, he sought aid from a security person at the main reception when he couldn't find his car but was subsequently seen by other security team members who believed he was attempting to steal a car.

The lawsuit cites that Robinson was allegedly beaten by three cops while still sporting his hospital identification band. Later, he was transferred to an interrogation room.

According to Newsweek, one of the Barnes guards, a large, heavy-set man with a buzz cut, banged Hughie's head against the wall with his forearm in the interrogation room. The magazine further claimed that two guards continued abusing Robinson in the questioning room, as shown on CCTV tape. One of the guards allegedly retaliated when the patient yelled that he was in pain in response to the treatment.

Chelsea revealed,

"It traumatized him. I have always known him as the tough cookie, you know, he's the man of the house. Of course, he would push and keep moving on. But you know, I am his daughter...you know things. You can tell when the person you care about the most is sad."

The lawsuit claims that the staff made fun of Robinson for driving an ancient Buick even after they realized he was a patient and not a vehicle thief. They threatened to "do this entire thing again" if he was ever "anywhere on the property again."

Chelsea revealed,

"I already knew he was in pain because of the whole dialysis thing, but he most definitely was in a lot more pain after that incident happened. They really messed him up."

After beginning his legal case for assault, battery, and wrongful imprisonment, Robinson tragically passed away due to his health condition. Chelsea will now represent him in the hospital's case.

Chelsea said,

"It's important for me to continue the case because my dad deserves to be at peace, and it's what he would have wanted. So, it's only my duty to do right by his name."

Hughie Robinson's kidney condition required frequent visits. Fearing another assault, he requested that his lawyer, Rick Voytas, accompany him to appointments.

