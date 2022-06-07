Big Thief announce Israel tour: Check dates, tickets and more

American indie rock band Big Thief has announced new tour dates for Israel. The band is currently performing on their European tour with stops in the UK. They extended their ongoing tour by announcing two shows in Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 6 and 7, the band's bassist Max Oleartchik’s hometown.

Tickets for the shows are available through the band’s official website and some third-party websites.

Big Thief faces backlash over announcing tour dates in Israel

The band has faced backlash from fans who have expressed disappointment saying that the band cannot take both sides, while Big Thief noted that the proceeds from the tour would go to Palestine.

Researcher Caleb @ProudUnionGnome It's SO funny that Big Thief got so big on the progressive/zlennial indie music scene, one of the biggest acts out here. Only to announce a show in Israel... w/ the "heartfelt" explanation of why they're not bad people.... that's COPY-PASTED FROM WHEN THEY DID THIS 2 YEARS AGO It's SO funny that Big Thief got so big on the progressive/zlennial indie music scene, one of the biggest acts out here. Only to announce a show in Israel... w/ the "heartfelt" explanation of why they're not bad people.... that's COPY-PASTED FROM WHEN THEY DID THIS 2 YEARS AGO

sproletariat @robocow808 laughing at the idea of a band named "big thief" opting to play in israel laughing at the idea of a band named "big thief" opting to play in israel

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

kenzie @orionsbeIlt big thief please tell me how you don’t know who has the moral high ground when you’re literally citing your donation for humanitarian aid for Palestinian children brutalized by Israel. are you stupid or do you just think that all of your fans are too? big thief please tell me how you don’t know who has the moral high ground when you’re literally citing your donation for humanitarian aid for Palestinian children brutalized by Israel. are you stupid or do you just think that all of your fans are too?

maddy @theIoglady Big Thief admitting they understand the political implications of playing in Israel and doing it anyways…you’ve got to be kidding me… Big Thief admitting they understand the political implications of playing in Israel and doing it anyways…you’ve got to be kidding me… https://t.co/ZKYRx0NGf9

In defense of adding tour dates in Israel, the band said:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

“We are well aware of the cultural aspect of the BDS movement and the desperate reality of the Palestinian people. In terms of where we fit into the boycott, we don’t claim to know where the moral high ground lies and we want to remain open to other people’s perspectives and to love beyond disagreement. We understand the inherently political nature of playing there as well as the implications. Our intention is not to diminish the values of those who support the boycott or to turn a blind eye to those suffering. We are striving to be in the spirit of learning.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Big Thief Europe Tour dates

The Big Thief have just wrapped up their North American Tour and are set to head to Europe for their remaining dates on the following dates: The tickets for the shows will be available through the band’s official website.

June 05 -- Paris, France - La Cigale June 06 -- Paris, France - La Cigale June 07 -- Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur June 08 -- Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey June 09 -- Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound 2022 June 11 -- Rotterdam, Netherlands - Best Kept Secret June 12 -- Berlin, Germany - Tempelhof Sounds June 13 -- Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA June 14 -- Stockholm, Sweden - Filadelfia June 16 -- Helsinki, Finland - Sideways 2022 June 18 -- Stavanger, Netherlands - Mablis Festival 2022 June 20 -- Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall June 21 -- Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik June 23 -- Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall June 27 -- Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredgenburg June 28 -- Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal July 01 -- Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik July 04 -- Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

More about Big Thief

Big Thief @bigthiefmusic

It is with the deepest love, at the core of the core of the center at the center of our hearts we offer our new record 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗼𝗻 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗺 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗜 𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝗻 𝗬𝗼𝘂. Today <3



bigthief.ffm.to/dnwmibiy Dearest people,It is with the deepest love, at the core of the core of the center at the center of our hearts we offer our new record 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗼𝗻 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗺 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗜 𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝗻 𝗬𝗼𝘂. Today <3 Dearest people, It is with the deepest love, at the core of the core of the center at the center of our hearts we offer our new record 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗼𝗻 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗺 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗜 𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝗻 𝗬𝗼𝘂. Today <3bigthief.ffm.to/dnwmibiy https://t.co/7jtgJnwQVS

Big Thief is a Brooklyn-based indie rock band that consists of Adrianne Lenker (guitar, vocals), Buck Meek (guitar, backing vocals), Max Oleartchik (bass), and James Krivchenia (drums). The band released their debut album, Masterpiece, on Saddle Creek Records in 2016. Their second studio album, Capacity, was released in 2017. The band signed to 4AD in 2019 and released two studio albums: U.F.O.F. in May 2019 and Two Hands in October 2019.

The album rose to critical acclaim, and U.F.O.F. was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. In contrast, the song Not was nominated for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The band released their most recent album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, in February 2022. The album features 20 songs recorded over five months in five different locations across the United States.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far