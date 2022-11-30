What time will The Masked Singer season 8 grand finale air on FOX? Release date, contestants, and more

The Masked Singer season 8 is nearing its end and the famed reality TV competition series is all set to air its grand finale on Wednesday night, November 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET only on Fox. The much-awaited episode will release with an epic two-part finale, revealing who among the two finalists will walk away with the coveted Golden Mask.

Fox's The Masked Singer premiered with season 8 earlier this year. Unlike previous editions of the show, this season of the popular TV series featured a new format that kept fans intrigued every week. Out of multiple masked celebrities that took part in the series, only two made it to the grand finale and will now battle it out one last time against each other to see who will be the last one standing.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, 'The Masked Singer' is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, concealing his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers, and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask."

It further adds:

"The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated -- and then reveals his or her true identity."

With little to no time left for the grand finale to air, here's everything you need to know about the forthcoming episode of The Masked Singer season 8.

The Masked Singer season 8 grand finale will air on November 30, 2022

The Masked Singer season 8 will air its epic two-hour grand finale on Wednesday night, November 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on Fox. If one misses the episode, it can be streamed the next day on Peacock and will also be available on Fox's official site.

Viewers with subscription and login details can watch all the episodes of season 8 and previous seasons as well. If they do not have cable TV, the episode can be streamed live on YouTube TV.

Titled Two Hour Epic Finale Pt 2, the official synopsis reads:

"Both finalists sing their hearts out one last time, with only one taking home the trophy."

The finalists of The Masked Singer season 8

The two finalists who beat all odds and won against the other masked celebrities are none other than Harp and the Lambs. Each judge has their own prediction about who the stars under the masks of the finalists are. When it comes to fans of the series, many predict that Harp is Amber Riley and the Lambs are Wilson Phillips. Here are a few clues about the finalists:

The Harp:

During her first clue package, Harp shared:

"Life does have a funny way of putting you exactly where you need to be."

The Masked Singer contestant revealed that she auditioned for one of the most famous competitions as a teenager but was rejected because she didn't fit the mold. Continuing, she added:

"The nos in my life made me stronger, but I am not taking no for an answer tonight."

The Lambs

During their first clue package, The Masked Singer group shared:

"Did you really think we were gonna miss out on Muppets night? Not a chance. Miss Piggy's been our style icon since we were little. We practically grew up with her… and each other."

Apart from that, they also revealed that they had been Beverly Hills besties since day one and after separating for a brief time, they are now back together.

If you're curious to find out who among the two finalists will make it through and emerge as the winner of the show, stay tuned until Wednesday night.

The Masked Singer season 8 airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET on FOX. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes