Keith Urban Tour 2022: Tickets, dates, where to buy and more

Australian singer and songwriter Keith Urban has announced his The Speed of Now world tour. The North American leg of the tour will begin on July 8 in Toronto and will stretch through November 5 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Following the North American leg of the tour, Keith Urban will perform at some shows in Australia, beginning on December 1 in Gold Coast and ending with two nights in Melbourne on December 16 and 17.
Ingrid Andress will support Keith Urban throughout the tour. Tickets for Keith Urban's tour dates are available via Ticketmaster or on the artist’s website.
According to reports from his opening night in Tampa, Florida, Keith Urban's tour includes him and his band playing around 20 songs over the span of two and a half hours. The singer has also released new live versions of one of his early hits, You’ll Think of Me, which was originally released in 2004.
Keith Urban 2022 Speed of Now Tour Dates
July 2022
July 08 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
July 09 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
July 10 – Canandaigua, NY at CMAC
July 15 – Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center
July 16 – Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center
July 22 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center
July 23 – Bangor, ME at Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 24 – Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 – Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 – Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion
August 2022
August 04 – Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place
August 05 – Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place
August 06 – Orange Beach, AL at The Wharf Amphitheater
August 12 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion
August 13 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 14 – Virginia Beach, VA at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 18 – Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP
August 19 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 20 – Des Moines, IA at Iowa State Fair
August 26 – Detroit, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 27 – Indianapolis, IN at Ruoff Music Center
August 28 – Milwaukee, W. at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 2022
September 01 – Lake Tahoe, NV at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 02 – Lake Tahoe, NV at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 03 – Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 08 – Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center
September 09 – San Diego, CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum
September 15 – Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre
September 16 – Denver, CO at Ball Arena
September 17 – Wichita, KS at INTRUST Bank Arena
September 22 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
September 23 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena
September 24 – Chicago, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
September 29 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center
September 30 – Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center
October 2022
October 01 – Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena
October 06 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena
October 07 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
October 08 – Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena
October 13 – Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena
October 14 – Knoxville, TN at Thompson Boling Arena
October 15 – Charleston, WV at Charleston Coliseum
October 20 – Wilkes-Barre, PA at Mohegan Sun Arena
October 21 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena
October 22 – Long Island, NY at UBS Arena at Belmont Park
November 2022
November 03 – Madison, WI at Alliant Energy Center
November 04 – Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center
November 05 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Center
December 2022
December 01 – Gold Coast, AU at Gold Coast Convention and Entertainment Centre
December 02 – Brisbane, AU at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
December 03 – Brisbane, AU at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
December 05 – Sydney, AU at Qudos Bank Arena
December 06 – Sydney, AU at Qudos Bank Arena
December 08 – Wollongong, AU at WIN Entertainment Centre
December 10 – Deniliquin, AU at Deniliquin Festival Site
December 12 – Newcastle, AU at Newcastle Entertainment Centre
December 14 – Adelaide, AU at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
December 16 – Melbourne, AU at Rod Laver Arena
December 17 – Melbourne, AU at Rod Laver Arena
More about Keith Urban
Keith Urban is a Grammy-award winning musician, singer, guitarist and songwriter known for his country music. He is married to Australian actress Nicole Kidman. Urban has released 11 studio albums and 37 singles, out of which 18 were ranked No 1 in the US Hot Country Songs charts. The singer-songwriter has collaborated with numerous artists including Pink, Nelly Furtado, Jason Derulo, Julia Michaels, among others. He has also collaborated with country artists such as Dolly Parton, Dixie Chicks and Carrie Underwood, among others.
Keith Urban has bagged four Grammy awards, fifteen Academy of Country Music Awards, thirteen CMA Awards and six ARIA Music Awards till date. Urban has also been nominated for the 70th Golden Globe Awards in the Best Original Song Category.