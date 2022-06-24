Keith Urban Tour 2022: Tickets, dates, where to buy and more

Australian singer and songwriter Keith Urban has announced his The Speed of Now world tour. The North American leg of the tour will begin on July 8 in Toronto and will stretch through November 5 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Following the North American leg of the tour, Keith Urban will perform at some shows in Australia, beginning on December 1 in Gold Coast and ending with two nights in Melbourne on December 16 and 17.

Ingrid Andress will support Keith Urban throughout the tour. Tickets for Keith Urban's tour dates are available via Ticketmaster or on the artist’s website.

According to reports from his opening night in Tampa, Florida, Keith Urban's tour includes him and his band playing around 20 songs over the span of two and a half hours. The singer has also released new live versions of one of his early hits, You’ll Think of Me, which was originally released in 2004.

Keith Urban 2022 Speed of Now Tour Dates

July 2022

July 08 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

July 09 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

July 10 – Canandaigua, NY at CMAC

July 15 – Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center

July 16 – Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

July 22 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

July 23 – Bangor, ME at Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 – Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 – Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 – Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion

August 2022

August 04 – Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place

August 05 – Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place

August 06 – Orange Beach, AL at The Wharf Amphitheater

August 12 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

August 13 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 14 – Virginia Beach, VA at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 18 – Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP

August 19 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20 – Des Moines, IA at Iowa State Fair

August 26 – Detroit, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 27 – Indianapolis, IN at Ruoff Music Center

August 28 – Milwaukee, W. at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 2022

September 01 – Lake Tahoe, NV at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 02 – Lake Tahoe, NV at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 03 – Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 08 – Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

September 09 – San Diego, CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

September 15 – Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre

September 16 – Denver, CO at Ball Arena

September 17 – Wichita, KS at INTRUST Bank Arena

September 22 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

September 23 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

September 24 – Chicago, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 29 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

September 30 – Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

October 2022

October 01 – Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena

October 06 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

October 07 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

October 08 – Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

October 13 – Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena

October 14 – Knoxville, TN at Thompson Boling Arena

October 15 – Charleston, WV at Charleston Coliseum

October 20 – Wilkes-Barre, PA at Mohegan Sun Arena

October 21 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 – Long Island, NY at UBS Arena at Belmont Park

November 2022

November 03 – Madison, WI at Alliant Energy Center

November 04 – Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center

November 05 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Center

December 2022

December 01 – Gold Coast, AU at Gold Coast Convention and Entertainment Centre

December 02 – Brisbane, AU at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

December 03 – Brisbane, AU at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

December 05 – Sydney, AU at Qudos Bank Arena

December 06 – Sydney, AU at Qudos Bank Arena

December 08 – Wollongong, AU at WIN Entertainment Centre

December 10 – Deniliquin, AU at Deniliquin Festival Site

December 12 – Newcastle, AU at Newcastle Entertainment Centre

December 14 – Adelaide, AU at Adelaide Entertainment Centre

December 16 – Melbourne, AU at Rod Laver Arena

December 17 – Melbourne, AU at Rod Laver Arena

More about Keith Urban

Keith Urban is a Grammy-award winning musician, singer, guitarist and songwriter known for his country music. He is married to Australian actress Nicole Kidman. Urban has released 11 studio albums and 37 singles, out of which 18 were ranked No 1 in the US Hot Country Songs charts. The singer-songwriter has collaborated with numerous artists including Pink, Nelly Furtado, Jason Derulo, Julia Michaels, among others. He has also collaborated with country artists such as Dolly Parton, Dixie Chicks and Carrie Underwood, among others.

Keith Urban has bagged four Grammy awards, fifteen Academy of Country Music Awards, thirteen CMA Awards and six ARIA Music Awards till date. Urban has also been nominated for the 70th Golden Globe Awards in the Best Original Song Category.

