Where is Chance The Rapper from? Rapper set to be the new coach of The Voice 2023

The Voice is set to return to screens with another season this week and will feature two new coaches in season 23.

Chance the Rapper and Naill Horan are ready to join Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson as the new coaches in the NBC singing competition. The American hip-hop recording artist was born in Chicago, Illinois, and is currently 29 years old.

Tune in on Monday, March 6, at 8 pm ET on NBC to watch the season premiere of The Voice season 23

Chance the Rapper set to appear as a new coach in The Voice season 23

American hip-hop recording artist Chance the Rapper is set to join the panel of coaches on the new season of the NBC singing competition that has been on the air since 2011.

The rapper was born Chancelor Jonathan Bennet in 1993 in Chicago to Lisa Bennet and Ken Williams-Bennett. While the rapper's mother was the Illinois Attorney General, his father was an aide to Barack Obama when he was a Senator.

The Voice’s upcoming cast member met President Barack Obama as a teenager as his father worked in the Department of Labor during Obama's first term as president.

Chance recorded his first mixed tape in 2011 when he was suspended from high school for using cannabis. He was termed as one of the 10 new Chicago rappers to watch in Complex magazine. The following year, on April 3, 2012, he released his mixtape.

The Voice season 23 coach appeared on Childish Gambino’s mixtape, who asked the former to open for him during his first North America concert tour. Chance The Rapper released his third mixtape Acid Rap in 2013 and it was number 26 on the Heatseekers chart and number 63 on US R&B and Hip Hop Chart.

The same year, it was nominated for Best Mixtape at the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards. It also made it to several lists including Rolling stones, Pitchfork, and many more.

In 2017, Chance was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for his performance on Saturday Night Live. He had performed alongside Kenan Thompson, Eli Bruggemann, and Will Stephens, and it was called Last Christmas.

In 2014, the rapper was named Chicago’s Outstanding Youth of the Year. He was given the award for working to support the youth by hosting several open mic nights for high schoolers in collaboration with the Chicago Public Library. Two years later, he helped raise money to give out 100 coats and sleeping bags to homeless people through his initiative called Warmest Winter.

This was followed by The Voice season 23 coach co-founding a nonprofit organization called SocialWorks. The nonprofit creates new youth programs for Chicago residents.

In 2017, Chance the Rapper donated $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. His work towards the underprivileged sections of society earned him the UNICEF Chicago Humanitarian Award at the organization’s annual gala in 2020.

Joining him on The Voice is one of the new coaches who will be former One Direction member and singer Niall Horan. The two will accompany Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on the season starting Monday, March 6.

Tune in at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere, episodes of the same will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

