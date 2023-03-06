Who is NOIVAS (Savion Wright)? The Voice 2023 contestant is an American Idol alum

Popular reality competition series The Voice is back with a brand new season. Season 23 of the show is all set to premiere on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

The series will feature new contestants who will deliver their best skills in front of the coaches to impress them and secure a place in one of their teams. The competition is stiff from both the contestants' and the coaches' ends.

NOIVAS (Savion Wright) is all set to make his debut on The Voice season 23 and will be seen wowing the coaches. The contestant, however, is no stranger to reality singing competitions.

He competed in seasons 13 and 14 of American Idol and made it to the Top 30 and Top 24 in the respective seasons before being eliminated. In season 14, he was one of the eight contestants who went home.

The hit NBC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience.

The contestants will be seen performing in front of first-time coaches - Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach, Blake Shelton, as well as Kelly Clarkson. It is worth noting that while Shelton will bid farewell to the series following this season after 11 successful years, Clarkson is returning to the show after a brief hiatus.

NOIVAS (Savion Wright) turns all four chairs in The Voice 23 early audition release

During his audition on American Idol eight years ago, NOIVAS revealed that he struggled with ADHD and that it became the cause of people bullying him. Although he received a golden ticket, he couldn't make it very far in the competition. However, he redeemed himself in the upcoming season of The Voice.

For the blind auditions round on The Voice season 23, NOIVAS performed Sam Cooke's A Change Is Gonna Come. As soon as he began singing, his high pitch and vocal quality left the judges shocked.

A few seconds into the performance, Kelly Clarkson pressed her buzzer and turned the chair, followed by Chance The Rapper. When Blake Shelton soon followed suit, he found out that he'd been blocked by Chance The Rapper. This meant that he wouldn't have the chance to take NOIVAS into his team. Niall Horan was the fourth and final coach to turn his chair for the contestant.

By the end of the performance, the coaches gave him a standing ovation and celebrated four chair turns.

Except for Blake, all The Voice coaches had a chance to convince the contestant to join their team. The singer introduced himself as Savion Wright and revealed that his stage name was NOIVAS, which was his first name spelled backwards. The coaches were intrigued by the contestant.

Chance The Rapper was the first to try and convince him. The coach said that the singer had "incomparable talent" and that he would love to give NOIVAS the platform to show his talent to the world. The rapper added:

"I think you're a voice of this generation that deserves to be heard."

Chance then turned towards fellow coach Blake and asked if he knew the rapper had blocked him. Blake responded in affirmation stating that the rapper "smiled from ear to ear" when he looked at him. Blake, however, expressed that nothing could deter him, not even the blocks, which meant that his fellow coaches were threatened by him.

NOIVAS, for his part, told Chance how he had inspired him. The Voice 23 contestant recalled a rap challenge in 2016 that Chance made viral. The singer revealed that it was the first time ever that he tried to rap and his video went viral, following which he thanked the coach for making that impact on him.

When an annoyed Blake replied with "Oh God," the contestant asked him to make his signature move of pointing his finger at the head. Niall joked that Blake was his dad and taught him to make the move before proceeding to imitate the OG coach himself.

Kelly, for her part, tried to convince NOIVAS that she'd won the show a few times and was well-versed with the format.

Chance then tried to convince the contestant some more by jumping up and down the other coaches' lane, making his name appear on each of them. Niall compared NOIVAS to Stevie Wonder and applauded him for giving "beautiful, sensitive moments." The coach continued:

"It's incredible what you're able to do. I don't make this kind of music, but sometimes the best things happen when opposites come together."

Blake then asked NOIVAS to pick his coach, considering the contestant wouldn't be able to choose him. To this, The Voice 23 hopeful said:

"Blake, I really hate that you got blocked because I was going to choose you."

The contestant decided to go with his gut before the early release video clip ended. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out which coach NOIVAS picks.

Season 23 of The Voice promises viewers a lot of talent in the form of singers and musicians. The fun banter between coaches and their charming personalities is also something to look forward to.

The Voice 23 airs every Monday and Tuesday from 8-10 pm ET on NBC, starting Monday, March 6, 2023.

